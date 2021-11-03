Sports

Concussed Pucovski ‘unlikely’ to make Ashes opener for Australia

By AFP

CANBERRA: Australian batting prodigy Will Pucovski is unlikely to play in the first Ashes Test against England after failing to recover from a concussion, his state coach said Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who was hit on the head in the nets last month, has pulled out of Friday’s domestic match between Victoria and New South Wales.

“He hasn’t quite recovered as well as hoped for this game from the concussion […] no doubt it’s a setback, I’d say now it’s unlikely he’ll play in the first Test,” Victoria coach Chris Rogers said.

The Ashes start in Brisbane on December 8 but Rogers said that the best-case scenario was Pucovski returning towards the middle of the five-Test series.

Pucovski is regarded as one of Australia’s best prospects but his career has been blighted by a string of concussions and mental health issues, limiting him to just one Test appearance.

The setback leaves Australia mulling who to partner David Warner to open the batting against England, with Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head the leading contenders.

Rogers said Pucovski would not be rushed into the Test arena before he was ready.

“All the people in these conversations understand we’ve got an immense talent on our hands and we want him to be playing in three to five to 10 years,” he said.

“These are the decisions we’re going to make in his best interests and hopefully we can set him up to play for a long career.”

Previous articleEpaper – November 3 LHR 2021
Next articleIndia ramps up Himalayan border defences after deadly China clashes
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Djokovic survives scare to battle past Fucsovics in Paris

PARIS: World number one Novak Djokovic endured a tough return to the ATP singles circuit but battled through to beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary...
Read more
Sports

South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 6 wickets

ABU DHABI: Kagiso Rabada took 3-20 and skipper Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 31 as South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets at the...
Read more
Sports

T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Namibia to secure semi-final spot

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup 2021 after beating Namibia by 45 runs in Abu...
Read more
Sports

Holders France stunned by Canada at Billie Jean King Cup

PRAGUE: Champions France stumbled at the first hurdle as they lost to Canada in their opening tie of the maiden Billie Jean King Cup...
Read more
Sports

Malik says morale ‘high’ ahead of Namibia T20

DUBAI: Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik said on Monday Pakistan's morale was "high" from last month's win over India ahead of this week's T20 World...
Read more
Sports

Messi keen on Barcelona return after hanging up his boots

MADRID: Lionel Messi said he will return to live in Barcelona with his family when his time at Paris St Germain is over and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns attack on Kabul hospital

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan "strongly condemned" an Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) suicide bomb and gun attack on a hospital in the Afghanistan capital on Tuesday, the Ministry...

Website launched to highlight violence against journalists

India ramps up Himalayan border defences after deadly China clashes

Concussed Pucovski ‘unlikely’ to make Ashes opener for Australia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.