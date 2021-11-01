Gilgit-Baltistan celebrates Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: The 73rd Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan is being celebrated today with traditional zeal and fervour.

On November 1, 1947, the people of the mountainous region revolted against the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of Jammu state, and liberated 72,000 square kilometres of land.

The region now connects Pakistan with China, Afghanistan and India.

The GB government observes an official holiday on the occasion.

Social, political, and literary circles organised various events to celebrate the historic event in a befitting manner.

The main function was held at Chinar Garden, where the chief guest hoisted the national flag, laid floral wreaths on the graves and offered prayers at the Yaadgar-e-Shuhada.

In his message, Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said it was only after immense sacrifices, the people of the region got independence from Dogra Raj.

He said the PTI government has initiated development projects worth billions of rupees in Gilgit-Baltistan which will usher in a new era of progress and development in the region.

Gandapur said progress has been made on granting provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan saying this will fulfil the longstanding demand of the local people.

GB chief minister, in his message on the occasion, said we should not forget our martyrs who had rendered unprecedented sacrifices to liberate the region from a reign of oppression and cruelty.

He said unity and tolerance are inevitable for swift development and prosperity of the area.