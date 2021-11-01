NATIONAL

Gilgit-Baltistan celebrates Independence Day

By INP
In this picture taken on May 16, 2019, Kalash women wearing traditional dresses dance as they celebrate 'Joshi', a festival to welcome the arrival of spring, at Bumburate village in the mountainous valleys in northern Pakistan. - In a remote valley in Pakistan dozens of Kalash minority women dance to celebrate spring's arrival -- but as a gaggle of men scramble to catch them on camera, the community warns an influx of domestic tourists is threatening their unique traditions. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) / TO GO WITH STORY 'PAKISTAN-TOURISM-RELIGION-KALASH, FEATURE' BY JORIS FIORITI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The 73rd Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan is being celebrated today with traditional zeal and fervour.

On November 1, 1947, the people of the mountainous region revolted against the rule of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of Jammu state, and liberated 72,000 square kilometres of land.

The region now connects Pakistan with China, Afghanistan and India.

The GB government observes an official holiday on the occasion.

Social, political, and literary circles organised various events to celebrate the historic event in a befitting manner.

The main function was held at Chinar Garden, where the chief guest hoisted the national flag, laid floral wreaths on the graves and offered prayers at the Yaadgar-e-Shuhada.

In his message, Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said it was only after immense sacrifices, the people of the region got independence from Dogra Raj.

He said the PTI government has initiated development projects worth billions of rupees in Gilgit-Baltistan which will usher in a new era of progress and development in the region.

Gandapur said progress has been made on granting provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan saying this will fulfil the longstanding demand of the local people.

GB chief minister, in his message on the occasion, said we should not forget our martyrs who had rendered unprecedented sacrifices to liberate the region from a reign of oppression and cruelty.

He said unity and tolerance are inevitable for swift development and prosperity of the area.

Previous articleMessi keen on Barcelona return after hanging up his boots
Next articlePresident secures authority to sack NAB boss in new ordinance
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

President secures authority to sack NAB boss in new ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The government took back from the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) the authority to remove the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and awarded it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lahore second most polluted city in world: report

Lahore, the city of gardens, is ranked second in a list of top five cities in the world with dirty air, reports said. The city...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s victory in India T20 triumph of people of occupied Kashmir: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday in occupied Kashmir, a case was registered against students of a government college...
Read more
NATIONAL

Petition seeks sedition charges against proscribed TLP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday took up a petition seeking its notice of the gross violation of human rights by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indictment of Sindh chief minister in Nooriabad power plant case deferred

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday deferred until November 17 the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and 16 other...
Read more
NATIONAL

US military jury slams treatment of Pakistani Guantánamo detainee, urges clemency

NEW YORK: Seven senior US military officers, who heard graphic descriptions last week of the brutal treatment of a Pakistan detainee at the Guantanamo...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Lahore second most polluted city in world: report

Lahore, the city of gardens, is ranked second in a list of top five cities in the world with dirty air, reports said. The city...

Bollywood superstar Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit streaming shows

Pakistan’s victory in India T20 triumph of people of occupied Kashmir: minister

Petition seeks sedition charges against proscribed TLP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.