Sports

Saqlain hopeful Pakistan will meet India in T20 World Cup Final

By Agencies

Pakistan’s interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq says he hopes his side will meet India again at the World Cup — “this time in the final”.

The Men in Green thumped arch-rivals India by 10 wickets in their opening match followed by a nervy five-wicket win over New Zealand, making them well placed for the semi-finals.

“If India comes in the final, then it would be very good for the International Cricket Council, fans around the world and for world cricket,” he said on Thursday.

“That will bring the two countries closer. For me, it should be a win for love and defeat for hate.“

The head coach also declared that his team have “the mindset of champions” as they play Afghanistan in the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

“We are playing with the mindset of world champions,” he added.

“The two wins have given us the confidence and belief to achieve that goal.” Saqlain replaced Misbahul Haq, who resigned last month, and is bringing his experience as a spin-bowling consultant for England, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the past.

Saqlain said his team needed to be wary of a dangerous Afghanistan.

“We know Afghanistan is a very good team but our plans are well-placed and we need to execute those plans as we have done in the first two games,” he added.

Afghanistan crushed qualifiers Scotland by 130 runs in their first Group 2 game with off-spinner Mujeebur Rahman taking 5-20 and leggie Rashid Khan 4-9.

Himself a great off-spinner who played 49 Tests and 169 one-day internationals for Pakistan, Saqlain called Afghanistan’s spinners “world class”.

“Rashid and Mujeeb are quality spinners and have been doing well for their team as well as in the private leagues around the world, but we have plans against them,” said Saqlain.

He praised the unity of his players, saying it has helped them achieve good results.

“Our theme is ‘together we achieve’ and it’s not ‘I did well’ or ‘he did well’, but it’s ‘we did well’ sort and that has helped us gel well.”

Saqlain pointed out that Pakistan have played most of their cricket in recent years in the United Arab Emirates.

“These conditions of the UAE are very familiar for my players and we have been playing home international matches and Pakistan Super League games here and that has, and will, help our players.”

Pakistan will play Namibia on November 2 and Scotland five days later in the Super 12 stage.

Previous articleAll Pakistan Women Association organizes breast cancer awareness seminar at APWAf
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

South Africa’s de Kock apologises for refusing to take knee

DUBAI: South African star Quinton de Kock has apologised for refusing to take the knee in his team's T20 World Cup match and said...
Read more
Sports

Three women cricketers contract Covid-19 ahead of West Indies series

LAHORE: Three members of the national women's team participating in the pre-West Indies series camp at the Karachi High-Performance Centre have tested positive for...
Read more
Sports

Australia gay footballer Cavallo ‘overwhelmed’ by support

CANBERRA: Australian midfielder Josh Cavallo said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of global support after coming out as the only known gay men's...
Read more
Sports

England thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

ABU DHABI: England raced to a second successive victory at the Twenty20 World Cup with an eight-wicket drubbing of Bangladesh on Wednesday in the...
Read more
Sports

Waqar apologises for remarks on Rizwan’s prayer during Pak-India match

Former Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis apologized on Wednesday after his comment over Mohammad Rizwan praying in the field Pak-India T20 World Cup match...
Read more
Sports

De Kock skips World Cup match after defying South Africa knee order

DUBAI: Quinton de Kock on Tuesday opted out of South Africa's T20 World Cup match against the West Indies "for personal reasons" as the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

India PM Modi to meet Pope Francis for first time

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis in Rome for the first time this weekend when he visits for the...

Fight against propaganda needs a strong, ‘unapologetic’ narrative: Yusuf

Muslim students, teacher arrested in India for celebrating Pakistan T20 win

India tests nuclear-capable missile amid tensions with China

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.