All Pakistan Women Association organizes breast cancer awareness seminar at APWAf

By press release

All Pakistan Women Association organized a breast cancer seminar at APWA Punjab Auditorium, 65 Jail Road Lahore to raise awareness on low to defeat the disease on October 28, 2021.

The event was spear headed by Professor Dr. Andaleeb Khanan, Head of Department surgery at FJMU-LHR and executive member at APWA.

Dr. Andaleeb gave a 15 minute lecture on awareness about symptoms of the disease, and how to prevent it.

Ruhi Sayid (Chairperson APWA Punjab) during her concluding remarks said that we have to stand united against this fight of Breast Cancer, and awareness is very important to defeat the disease.

Entertainment

Mumbai court grants bail to son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh...

An Indian court on Thursday granted bail to the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, more than three weeks after he was arrested...

Indian state threatens sedition charges for celebrations of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup win

Pakistan faces sharp increase in dengue cases

Saudi-backed golf series with Greg Norman as commissioner expected to be launched

