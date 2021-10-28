All Pakistan Women Association organizes breast cancer awareness seminar at APWAf

All Pakistan Women Association organized a breast cancer seminar at APWA Punjab Auditorium, 65 Jail Road Lahore to raise awareness on low to defeat the disease on October 28, 2021.

The event was spear headed by Professor Dr. Andaleeb Khanan, Head of Department surgery at FJMU-LHR and executive member at APWA.

Dr. Andaleeb gave a 15 minute lecture on awareness about symptoms of the disease, and how to prevent it.

Ruhi Sayid (Chairperson APWA Punjab) during her concluding remarks said that we have to stand united against this fight of Breast Cancer, and awareness is very important to defeat the disease.