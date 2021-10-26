Sports

Four biggest wins at the T20 World Cups

By AFP
SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 25: Mark Watt of Scotland is bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Scotland at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 25, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

DUBAI: AFP Sport takes a look at the four biggest wins — by runs — in the tournament since the first edition in 2007.

172, Sri Lanka v Kenya, 2007

Sanath Jayasuriya smashed 88 off 44 balls as Sri Lanka posted a mammoth 260 for six after being invited to bat first in Johannesburg.

Skipper Mahela Jayawardene also contributed with a 27-ball 65.

Kenya were never in the chase as they crawled to 88 for nine in 19.3 overs with Thomas Odoyo absent hurt.

Pace bowlers Chaminda Vaas, Lasith Malinga and off-spinner Tillakaratne Dilshan took two wickets each.

130, South Africa v Scotland, 2009

An unbeaten 79 by batting superstar AB de Villiers steered South Africa to 211 for five in a group encounter at the Oval.

Skipper Graeme Smith (38) and Jacques Kallis (48) laid a solid foundation with their opening stand of 87.

Bowlers led by speedster Dale Steyn then combined to roll Scotland over for 81 in 15.4 overs.

130, Afghanistan v Scotland, 2021

Hazratullah Zazai (44) and Najibullah Zadran (59) smashed six sixes between them to pummel the Scotland attack and guide the team to 190 for four in 20 overs.

Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5-20) and Rashid Khan (4-9) shared nine wickets between them to bowl the Scots out for 60 in 10.2 overs to hand a bruising introduction to the minnows in the Super 12 stage.

116, England v Afghanistan, 2012

Luke Wright’s unbeaten 99 fired England to 196 for five as they took apart the Afghan bowlers.

Izatullah Dawlatzai took two wickets but went for 56 runs in his three overs.

Pace bowler Stuart Broad returned figures of 2-10 as England skittled out Afghanistan for 80 in 17.2 overs.

Previous articleHong Kong to further tighten Covid travel restrictions
Next articlePatience required as Raducanu looks to build on US Open win
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on US Open win

LONDON: Emma Raducanu said people will have to be patient as the 18-year-old looks to establish herself on the WTA Tour after her fairytale...
Read more
Sports

Mediocrity setting in at Barca as Clasico leaves them adrift in La Liga

MADRID: This was a victory that sent Madrid five points clear of their opponents, a healthy gap even at this early stage of a...
Read more
Sports

Proud to have made history against India: Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Monday stated that he and his players were “proud” to have made history by defeating India for the first...
Read more
Sports

Indian bowler Shami ‘horribly abused’ online after Pakistan humiliation

DUBAI: Violence against Muslims in India was also reported after the emphatic 10-wicket win on Sunday. Cricket clashes between Hindu-majority India and Pakistan frequently heighten...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan favourite to win T20 World Cup after India win, reckons Warne

DUBAI: After witnessing Pakistan's emphatic win over India in the T20 World Cup Sunday, former Australia spinner Shane Warne said Babar Azam-led side is...
Read more
Sports

‘Mature’ Hornets beat Brooklyn for third straight win, Lakers get first victory

NEW YORK: Charlotte, who trailed by eight points at halftime, shook off a slow start by outscoring the Nets 61-37 in the second half. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Four biggest wins at the T20 World Cups

DUBAI: AFP Sport takes a look at the four biggest wins -- by runs -- in the tournament since the first edition in 2007. 172,...

Hong Kong to further tighten Covid travel restrictions

Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan’s imperial family

Epaper – October 26 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.