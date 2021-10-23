NATIONAL

Govt holds talks with four TLP members: Raja Basharat

By News Desk

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Saturday said that the government has held talks with four members of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), according to a news outlet.

On Friday night, two policemen were martyred and more than 40 cops were injured during clashes between police and members of the banned outfit.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri to discuss the prevailing law and order situation and formed a committee comprising of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Qadri, and Basharat.

During a meeting of the committee, chaired by Rasheed, Basharat informed the committee members that in the last three days, the government has spoken to the banned outfit four times.

SITUATION IN LAHORE AND TWIN CITIES:

In Lahore, clashes between protesters and police continued for a second day, injuring six law enforcement personnel.

In Rawalpindi, the stretch from 6th Road to Faizabad remained blocked. Containers were been placed on Murree Road, causing difficulties for commuters.

To keep Islamabad safe from the protests, the interior ministry summoned an additional force of 30,000 police personnel from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

News Desk

