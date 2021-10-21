IHC issues notices on petition challenging NAB ordinance

ISLAMABAD: Recently promulgated NAB Amendment Ordinance, 2021 has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A resident, Lateef Qureshi, challenged the ordinance through his counsel. The plaintiff said that mega corruption has been legalised through the NAB ordinance.

The court should strike down the October 8 presidential ordinance, he added.

After the preliminary hearing, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar MinhaAllah issued notices to the PM Office, presidency, secretary law, chairman NAB, secretary Senate, National Assembly and attorney general of Pakistan to submit their response in the petition within 14 days.

President Arif Alvi had promulgated the ordinance, paving the way to extend the tenure of the chairman of the anti-graft watchdog.

As per the new law, the accountability court would have the authority to approve the bail plea of the suspect.

Attorney General Khalid Javed earlier said a consultation would be made with the opposition leader over the appointment and extension of the NAB chairman. “The incumbent chairman will continue to work until a consensus is reached on the appointment or extension,” the AG said.

It is to be mentioned here that the incumbent Chairman NAB, Javed Iqbal’s four-year term ended on October 8.