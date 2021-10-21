NATIONAL

Dues worth Rs3.9m cleared on Punjab ombudsman’s orders

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Ombudsman retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, dues worth Rs3.9 million have been paid to complainants belonging to different districts along with the fulfilment of legal rights by provincial government departments, his office said.

Tayyaba Bibi of Kasur complained to the office of the Punjab ombudsman that her father had died during service as Chowkidar with the food department. She had approached the food department for the provision of financial assistance and the creation of an officer of special duty (OSD) post but to no avail.

Upon the direction of Khan’s office, the Kasur food department created the OSD post along with the provision of Rs0.2 million as pending dues and financial assistance valuing Rs1.6 million to the applicant.

In a similar case, the provincial local government and community development department has provided Rs1.6 million as financial aid to the applicant Fouzia Bibi, widow of Mahboob of Minchinabad tehsil of Bahawalnagar district, and posted her son, Ali Bahadur, as Naib Qasid.

In a separate case, Ayesha Arif, widow of Arif Mahmood, has been given Rs0.5 million as a death grant by the Punjab Workers Welfare Board, Lahore on the direction of the office of Punjab ombudsman.

The applicants have appreciated the proactive approach of the ombudsman office to resolve their issues.

Staff Report

