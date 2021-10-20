NATIONAL

Navy blocked Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistan waters

By Anadolu Agency

KARACHI: The navy said it “detected and blocked” an Indian submarine from entering Pakistan’s territorial waters in the northern part of the Arabian Sea Saturday.

This is the third attempted incursion by an Indian submarine thwarted by Pakistan since 2016, the navy said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“Pakistan Navy with its unremitting vigilance and professional competence has once again detected and blocked the Indian submarine on October 16 from entering into Pakistani waters,” read the statement.

It said the Indian vessel was “prematurely detected and tracked by [Pakistan Navy] long-range maritime patrol aircraft.”

“During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontier of Pakistan,” the statement added.

A video released with the statement showed infrared footage of a submarine mast on October 16 between 11:18 pm and 11:36 pm.

The navy foiled previous such attempts by Indian submarines in 2016 and 2019. There has been no response from the Indian government on the latest intrusion.

Officials of India’s Defense Ministry, Foreign Ministry, and navy also did not respond to Anadolu Agency’s requests for comment.

Nuclear rivals and neighbors Pakistan and India have been locked in a string of disputes since the division of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, the most prominent being over the disputed Himalayan valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

Both hold parts of the region but claim it in full, while a small sliver of Kashmir is also under Chinese control.

Pakistan and India have fought three full-scale wars — in 1948, 1965, and 1971 — and two of them were over Kashmir.

The militaries of the two nations have been on high alert since 2019 when Pakistan shot down an intruding Indian warplane in Kashmir and captured its pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman. Varthaman was later returned to India to avoid an escalation in tension.

Already fraught relations between the neighbors further plummeted after New Delhi scrapped the special status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in August that year.

The move prompted Islamabad to downgrade its diplomatic relations and halt trade with New Delhi.

In April last, Pakistan and India agreed to halt cross-border firing in the disputed region of Kashmir, promising to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire accord that had earlier been largely ignored. That ceasefire is still holding.

— With additional input from AP

Previous articleDubai signs deal to build infrastructure in occupied Kashmir: India
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Dubai signs deal to build infrastructure in occupied Kashmir: India

NEW DELHI: Dubai has signed an accord to build infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government said late Monday, at a time when...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz Sharif grills Imran Khan over skyrocketing inflation

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday came down hard over Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government over skyrocketing inflation...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM to hold countrywide protest rallies, strikes from Oct 20

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday announced that the Opposition alliance will hold countrywide protests and rallies from October 20. Speaking...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘All matters have been resolved’: Fawad on civil, military relations

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday shed light on the relationship between the civil and military leaderships and said...
Read more
NATIONAL

DG-ISI briefs COAS on ‘internal security, Afghanistan’: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters on Monday. Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inflation-hit people may expect relief after five months: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: As the rising oil prices and devaluation of currency are adding to the woes of inflation-hit people, the government sees no immediate relief...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.