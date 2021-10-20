Four martyred in IED blast at Bajaur

PESHAWAR: At least four soldiers, two each from Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police embraced martyrdom on Wednesday when their convoy was targeted with an Improvised Explosives Device (IED) blast in Mamund area of Bajaur district.

According to SHO Mamund, the security forces were reaching the site of an earlier IED explosion when they were targeted with a similar device planted by the terrorists.

The deceased were identified as police driver Samad Khan, constable Noor Rehman and FC soldiers Jamshed and Mudasir.