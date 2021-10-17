NATIONAL

Pakistan, China agree to cooperate in higher education research

By Mian Abrar

Pakistan and China have agreed to establish China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute.

The agreement was made on Saturday during the 4th Exchange Mechanism Conference of CPEC Consortium of Universities held in China’s capital, Beijing.

The Institute will further facilitate the high-end higher education research in both countries focusing on mutual priority areas of scientific, economic, agricultural, educational and socio-economic development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Annual Development Reports of 2019-20 was also presented on the occasion by the respective Chinese and Pakistani Secretariats of the Consortium. Goals and targets for future cooperation were also outlined.

Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Federal Education and Profession Training, Du Yubo, President, China Association of Higher Education, Prof. Qiu Shuiping, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chair of the University Council, Peking University, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Mr. Nong Rong, Ambassador of China Pakistan and Moinul Haque, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, attended the conference along with other dignitaries.

The CPEC Consortium of Universities was established in 2017 with 19 (10 Pakistani and 9 Chinese) universities. Currently, the membership of the Consortium stands at 83 (61 Pakistani and 22 Chinese) universities.

The Consortium’s rapid progress marks a renewed beginning of educational cooperation leading to industrial, business, infrastructural, cultural and socio-economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries of China and Pakistan.

The successful completion of the 4th Exchange Mechanism Conference is especially significant not only because it was held under the challenging times of the global COVID-19 pandemic, but also because it was held in a year when both countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

The Conference was held simultaneously through online and on-site modes at Peking University, Beijing and National University of Sciences and Technology, Islamabad.

