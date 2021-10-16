World

US Capitol Police officer charged with telling rioter to destroy evidence

By Reuters

WASHINGTON: Federal prosecutors on Friday accused a US Capitol Police officer of obstructing a probe into the Jan. 6 attack on the government building by urging a participant to destroy Facebook posts showing him inside, warning that he could be prosecuted.

In a six-page indictment, prosecutors said that Michael Riley, a Capitol Police officer for more than 25 years, had become a Facebook friend with the suspect identified as “Person 1” on January 1 and then direct messaged the individual on January 7.

“Hey (Person 1), I’m a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance,” Riley said in the message. “Take down the part about being in the building they are currently investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged.”

Hundreds of supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building on January 6 in a failed attempt to overturn his election defeat. Four people died in the violence, more than 100 police officers were injured and four officers in the crowd that day later died of suicide.

Prosecutors say Riley exchanged “dozens more” direct messages with the riot suspect on January 7, including one in which he wrote “I’m glad you got out of there unscathed. We had over 50 officers hurt, some pretty bad.”

Each of the two obstruction charges Riley faces carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, though judges often impose sentences below the maximum.

At a brief court hearing on Friday, federal Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey agreed to Riley’s release on bail, ordering him not to leave the continental United States without court approval and to report weekly by phone to pre-trial services.

Riley, who did not immediately enter a plea, also must not possess guns or other weapons, the judge said.

A lawyer for Riley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Previous articleEpaper – October 16 LHR 2021
Next article‘Today was just not my day’: Zverev regrets shock defeat to Fritz
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US offers payments, relocation to family of Afghans killed in botched drone attack

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon has offered unspecified condolence payments to the family of 10 civilians who were killed in a botched US drone attack in...
Read more
World

NASA to launch first space probe to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids

WASHINGTON: NASA is set on today to launch a first-of-its-kind mission, dubbed Lucy, to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, two large clusters of space rocks...
Read more
World

Taliban ask officials not to carry out public executions

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has directed local officials to avoid carrying out punishments in public unless the country's top court issues the order...
Read more
World

Abdul Hakim Haqqani appointed Afghanistan’s chief justice

The Afghan interim cabinet on Friday approved the name of Maulvi Abdul Hakim Haqqani for the slot of the chief justice of Afghanistan while...
Read more
World

Saudi couples free to enjoy sun, sea and music as kingdom slowly loosens up

JEDDAH: For Asma, spending a day on the beach with her partner was unthinkable until recently in Saudi Arabia. Now, the 32-year-old is dancing with...
Read more
World

Bill Clinton hospitalised with non-Covid infection

WASHINGTON: Former President Bill Clinton, 75, was admitted two days ago to an Irvine, California, hospital where he is being treated for a non-COVID-19...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.