Afghanistan will get $1bn transit royalty from TAPI: FM

By APP

ASHGABAT: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI) was beneficial for the entire region, with Afghanistan alone to get $1 billion as transit fee and royalty.

Talking to the media following his meeting with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the foreign minister said the project was expected to create 2,000 new employment avenues with immense opportunities.

The foreign minister mentioned that the TAPI project was discussed in detail with the Turkmen president, wherein he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhance “economic connect” through various projects including TAPI.

He expressed satisfaction that the recent views expressed by Afghanistan showed the country’s intent to favour the implementation of the TAPI project.

Qureshi mentioned the warm sentiments expressed by the President of Turkmenistan for Pakistan which had recognized the independence and respected its sovereignty.

On Afghanistan’s evolving situation, he said Pakistan emphasized the proposal of collective efforts of neighbouring countries to find a way out to peace .

Any instability would have a negative impact on Pakistan and other neighbours, he added.
He said in near future, the convening of a meeting of foreign ministers from neighbouring states was under consideration to discuss the Afghan situation.

He said Pakistan and Turkmenistan would continue collaboration with special representatives from both sides to hold meetings on strengthening ties.

President Gurbanguly welcomed Foreign Minister Qureshi and remarked that Turkmenistan considered Pakistan an important country.

He reaffirmed that Turkmenistan was ready to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interests. He also appreciated the foreign minister’s visit to the region to forge a common regional approach to the situation in Afghanistan.

Later, FM Qureshi led delegation-level talks from Pakistan side with Turkmenistan, focusing on bilateral relations and cooperation in energy, human resources and other areas.

APP

  1. ” … Afghanistan alone to get $1 billion as transit fee and royalty … ”

    Pagla Gaye Hain. Who will pay? Pakistan ! as in case IPI. 😁😁

