The reality of pre-poll rigging

Every electoral contest since 1970 has been disputed. Some scholars maintain that it was free and fair only in the Western Wing of the country while Awami League was given a free hand in the Eastern part. While East Pakistan became Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) took control of what was left of Pakistan. While the democratic journey was fast-paced, ZAB decided to create a ‘Political Cell’ in the ISI (Inter Services Intelligence).

Until then the agency had kept away from the civilians. Ayub Khan relied on CID (Central Intelligence Department) for intelligence gathering to torment the opposition. In the words of the most upright politician of his times, the one and only Air Marshal Asghar Khan, “The agencies know more about us than we do ourselves.” Files are kept and regularily updated by the agencies. It has been alleged that during ZAB’s term, if a minister or a party worker tried to cross the line, he was invited to the Prime Minister Secretariat to review the file. Record of the misdeeds had a silencing effect on the individual, forcing him to tow the party line. Even after the fall of the elected government, the cell continued with its surveillance work of the unscrupulous politicians who multiplied manifold after the 1985 parlyless elections.

These files are used at the appropriate time as determined by the establishment. The speed at which the Joint Investigation Team was able to present a five-volume report in the famous ‘Panamagate’ case that disqualified Mian Nawaz Sharif, the sitting PM, baffled his party. Rana Sanaullah termed it a ‘Jinn Investigation Report’. The recent happenings in the Senate and the National Assembly clearly indicates the power of these files. The famous proverb, “Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones at others” appropriately applies here.

Unscrupulous, compromised individuals will continue to be softened unless they come clean and clear their names. The Chaudhrys of Gujrat have managed through subservience while the Sharifs of Lahore are trying to save their loot by playing on both sides of the wicket, but for long term political survival they will either have to call it a day or return the money which belongs to the nation.

There is no defence against the record of the misdeeds committed. Like the heavenly angels on our shoulders that keep record of our journey from cradle to grave, the ISI performs its duties during the term of office only. Defiance in the land of the pure calls for purity of body and soul, those who are dispossessed of this virtue should quietly gather their bounties and go home, as they are vulnerable.

It is an admitted fact that the country has been plundered in the last 40 years. The resources of the nation have been squandered by a few, causing the collapse of most civilian institutions. Those who have held public offices are required to submit money trails of their assets, both home and abroad. Hiding behind the weaknesses of common law cannot redeem their honour. While no major convictions have taken place yet no one has been exonerated, except for the infamous Chaudhrys of Gujrat who now own almost all of the properties on Zahoor Elahi Road, named after the founder of this ‘Rogue Political Dynasty’. Because of their silence and co-operation, they manage to retain power at all times as they are purged of their past misconduct. Imran Khan, after resisting the entry into the cabinet of their third generation, finally sucumbed to their blackmail.

Pakistan has a history of both pre- and post-poll rigging. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the stalwart of the PML(N) has openly admitted to this phenomenon as they have been the major beneficiary of this approach. ZAB, the most popular leader of his times, in order to get an absolute majority tried to manipulate the electoral process in 1977, but failed badly. He not only lost power but also his life.

By contrast Mian Nawaz Sharif of Gowalmandi has been able to attain a two-thirds majority twice in the National Assembly of Pakistan and once in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a feat that remains unexplained and unmatched. According to my friend Comrade Aitzaz Ahsan, Mian Sahib will return only when he gets a nod from the powers that matter. Hopefully his Platelets will come back into place when he starts his journey back home.

It is through these files that pre-poll rigging takes place while post-poll rigging happens through the administrative individuals recruited in the last 40 years by the PML(N) in Punjab and PPP in Sindh. Recently Atta Tarrar, grandson of ex-President and party loyalist Rafiq Tarrar, has asked the government to open the recent election held in Sialkot. He has also demanded a forensic audit of the votes. In the recent loss in AJK, the party has accused PTI of buying votes.

I am all for a free and fair electoral contest, but nations must learn from their mistakes and misdeeds. After the 2013 elections, the PTI demanded opening of only four constituencies, which was denied resulting in the August 2014 Dharna. My friend Hamid Zaman applied to NADRA for a forensic audit of the votes of his constituency. He even deposited the fee which was around Rs 5.5 million. When Tariq Malik, the then Chairman NADRA, started the audit, he was summoned to Lahore and asked for Haula Hath (Soft Handling). On his refusal he was removed from office. Though the Islamabad High Court restored him, he was harassed out of office.

Pelting of stones by residents of glass houses will get them nowhere. Major electoral reforms are needed for a credible electoral contest. Till then this blame game and manipulation will continue. Political parties like the PML(N), who have managed absolute majorities multiple times through unexplained Angel Interventions, will not find it easy to come around. Eventually the ‘Political Cell’ within ISI will have to be disbanded but only when the politicians regain their credibility.

Well documented and preserved past will continue to haunt the unscrupulous in the form of pre- or post-poll rigging while honest upright contestants like my friend Hamid Zaman have nothing to fear. When Chaudhry Nasir, the then Interior Minister, threatened Comrade Aitzaz Ahsan saying, ‘ I will take you to the courts “, prompt came the reply, ” I will take you to the cleaners ” ending the conflict there and then.