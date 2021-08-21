Muslims should show solidarity with Afghans, Qureshi tells OIC secretary general

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday held telephonic conversation with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen and said that the Muslim world should show its traditional solidarity with the Afghan people in their quest for a peaceful, united, stable, and prosperous country.

During the conversation, both sides exchanged views on the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan, a statement from the foreign office said.

The foreign minister emphasised that the international community needs to remain engaged with Afghanistan by supporting the country’s economy, reconstruction, rehabilitation, and humanitarian needs.

He added that Pakistan would continue to play its constructive role in promoting sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen apprised Qureshi that the OIC will convene an extraordinary session of the OIC Executive Meeting in Jeddah on Sunday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

He said that the meeting would gather ambassadors and permanent representatives to deliberate on the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, in telephonic conversations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Qureshi said that Pakistan always supported the Afghan peace process.

He said in the present situation, the security of Afghan citizens and the protection of their rights should be a top priority. He said Pakistan is committed to the early implementation of the Stream Gas Pipeline Project with Russia.

Qureshi noted that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is important not only for Pakistan but also the entire region. The foreign minister said that Pakistan is extending full facilitation to the different governments in evacuation of their citizens.

Talking to his German counterpart Heiko Maas, the foreign minister said peace in Afghanistan is essential for stability in the region. He also invited his German counterpart to visit Pakistan.

While sharing Pakistan’s perspective, the foreign minister said that the situation has changed significantly within a short span of time. He added that in the prevailing circumstances, it is extremely important to ensure safety and security of the Afghan people and protection of the rights of all Afghans.

He emphasised the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward. Qureshi added that it is equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people. Along with requisite humanitarian assistance, it would be essential to maintain economic engagement.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan would remain engaged with Germany and other international partners in promoting efforts for peaceful and stable Afghanistan.