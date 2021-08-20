The Taliban Resurgence

The whole world witnessed extensive and rapid gains of territory by the Taliban across the various parts of Afghanistan over the past few weeks, as the United States’ military forces exit after the decades-long war. Taliban now controls almost the whole country including the capital city Kabul, raising alarm bells at the regional as well as international level. President Ashraf Ghani’s departure from the country has led to the Taliban’s control of the presidential palace. What the entire world is experiencing right now is a precarious and unpredictable situation. The chaos in Afghanistan is the result of the failure of political leadership. Millions of Afghans are in a panic as their dreams of peace, prosperity, and stability have been shattered. However, after assuming power, the Taliban has declared that it desires peaceful relations with other states and expressed pride over expelling foreign entities from Afghanistan. Also, they have assured full security and protection for the Afghan people and the representatives from other countries. The future of Afghanistan has become dependent on the Taliban’s policies and tactics.

The USA’s haphazard withdrawal and the Kabul government’s inability to protect the country are responsible for the present chaos in Afghanistan. Women and independent media will have to deal with the repercussions of the Taliban’s rule. Particularly, women are the most vulnerable group to violence as the Taliban rapidly advances their territorial gains across the whole country. The Taliban’s radical interpretation of Islam and the imposition of sharia law comprising of extremist practices in the past have again raised fears among Afghan people.

It’s also the responsibility of the international community to ensure a democratic future for Afghanistan. Despite the Taliban’s affirmations of maintaining peace and respecting human rights, regional and global players must urge the Taliban to commit to basic principles, and form an inclusive government. The uncertain circumstances and Taliban’s brutal past practices demand an internationally recognized observer mission to be sent to Afghanistan in order to keep a check on any possible violation of humanitarian and security issues

When the Taliban held power in 2001, women were denied employment and education opportunities. Harsh punishments including hanging, beating, and stoning women were adopted in the past. All students were male at that time; nevertheless, the Taliban’s control raises fears again as progress made for gender equity over the past 20 years will be lost. Though Taliban leaders have now claimed that women are allowed to get the education and work as long as they observe hijab and Islamic sharia laws are implemented, only time will reveal what the future holds for Afghan people particularly women.

Pakistan being the immediate neighbour is again exposed to the huge refugee influx; it hosted more than 1.4 million Afghan refugees in the past. With the already struggling economy and multiple challenging issues, Pakistan can’t afford to put further burden on its recovering and reforming economy. A spillover of violent groups and refugees would lead to the destabilization of Pakistan’s infrastructure and urban areas.

Another major fear is Afghanistan becoming a ground for terrorism training again. A Taliban-led government is also going to provide more space to terror entities; ISIS and Al-Qaida, threatening Afghanistan and the regional security environment. Likewise, the Taliban’s resurgence is going to cause a significant change in the geopolitics of South Asia.

Considering the present circumstances, a political settlement to the conflict seems difficult. Regarding the intensifying situation, ease in visa policy has also been announced by Pakistan recently for media personnel and journalists stuck in Afghanistan. Pakistan is the country that is at the risk of losing more than any other country. Keeping in view the growing instability on its western borders, Pakistan cannot afford to sit on the sidelines. Pakistan over the passage of time has regularly consulted the Afghan government on the issues concerning peace talks, border tensions, and other issues. The concern is not just limited to the Taliban controlling the Afghan government, but its impact on the other regional countries and their economies.

Keeping in view the scenario and panic in the Afghan population, the Pakistan government must support Afghan refugees to the extent possible. The International Community and the organisations must contribute financially to help Pakistan accommodate the refugee influx. Fear of the Taliban’s influence spilling over into adjoining countries is of grave concern.

