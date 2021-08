ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 4,786 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Saturday, as the overall confirmed cases rising to 1,094,699, including 983,754 recoveries.

The disease killed 73 people over the last 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 24,339, the NCOC said, and 4,729 are in critical condition.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country with 409,578 infections followed by Punjab which has reported 370,599 cases.