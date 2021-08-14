Imran directs fast-track reforms to attract foreign investment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the authorities to expedite the reforms process to attract international investors and improve the functioning of state-owned enterprises to reduce dependence on international rescue funds.

Chairing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council to review the government’s introduced reforms in the mega sectors, the prime minister also directed for extension of facilities under ease of doing business, and exploration of avenues to further increasing exports and fixation of imports.

He further underlined that the government, in addition to focusing on gas and mineral sectors, was also encouraging overseas Pakistan nationals to invest in the key priority domains, the media wing of the PM Office said in a press statement.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the reforms in 14 priority sectors which had been identified by the EAC, so that in the next three years, the GDP growth ratio could be enhanced to 6 percent whereas GDP to investment ratio could be brought to 20 percent from the present 15 percent.

These sectors included financial stability and durable development, houses and construction, financial sector and loaning arrangements, privatization, domestic trade, circular debt, agriculture, CPEC, price stability and social protection.