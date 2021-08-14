NATIONAL

Imran directs fast-track reforms to attract foreign investment

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the authorities to expedite the reforms process to attract international investors and improve the functioning of state-owned enterprises to reduce dependence on international rescue funds.

Chairing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council to review the government’s introduced reforms in the mega sectors, the prime minister also directed for extension of facilities under ease of doing business, and exploration of avenues to further increasing exports and fixation of imports.

He further underlined that the government, in addition to focusing on gas and mineral sectors, was also encouraging overseas Pakistan nationals to invest in the key priority domains, the media wing of the PM Office said in a press statement.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the reforms in 14 priority sectors which had been identified by the EAC, so that in the next three years, the GDP growth ratio could be enhanced to 6 percent whereas GDP to investment ratio could be brought to 20 percent from the present 15 percent.

These sectors included financial stability and durable development, houses and construction, financial sector and loaning arrangements, privatization, domestic trade, circular debt, agriculture, CPEC, price stability and social protection.

Staff Report

NCOC daily update: 4,786 new cases, 73 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 4,786 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Saturday, as the overall...
Huawei accused of stealing trade secrets, spying in Pakistan

CALIFORNIA: Business Efficiency Solutions LLC, a California-based software company, has sued Huawei in a federal district court of the American state for allegedly stealing its trade...
Honours conferred on military personnel

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi, on the occasion of Independence Day, conferred honours on the members of the armed forces, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday. The awards...
3 militants, 1 soldier killed in Balochistan shootout

QUETTA: Security forces killed three militants during a shootout on Saturday following a militant attack on a security patrol in Balochistan, the military said. In...
Veterans recall birth pangs

KARACHI: As Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day today, those who participated in the movement to carve out a separate nation for Muslims recall the birth...
Celebrations and ceremonies mark 75th independence day

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan today marked the 75th anniversary of its creation and independence from Britain with a series of celebrations and military ceremonies. At dawn, a...
