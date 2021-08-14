Celebrations and ceremonies mark 75th independence day

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan today marked the 75th anniversary of its creation and independence from Britain with a series of celebrations and military ceremonies.

At dawn, a 31-gun salute in Islamabad marked the start of festivities to commemorate August 14 1947, the day colonial rule ended.

Jashn-e-Azadi Mubarek .

The long-held tradition of 31-gun salute at the Federal and 21-gun salute at the Provincial Capitals continues.

Pakistan Zindabad-Paindabad pic.twitter.com/DlLqZtei5B — Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri (@Zhchaudhri) August 14, 2021

In an occasion filled with military pomp, cadets changed the guard at the domed mausoleum of the founding father, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, in Karachi.

Overnight, revellers poured onto streets throughout the country despite monsoon rains, waving the olive green and white flag and setting off firecrackers.

The chief feature of the celebrations was a national flag hoisting ceremony at the President House in Islamabad attended by President Dr Arif Alvi, among others, Radio Pakistan reported.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters-level across the country. Buildings, streets, and markets were illuminated to mark the event.

‘ON PATH OF DEVELOPMENT’: ALVI

Addressing the gathering, Alvi, who was the chief guest at the event, congratulated the nation on the completion of 74 years of independence.

He observed the country was on the right track and all set to become a stronger economy, stressing the need to inject hope into the people and reject the propaganda and fake news maligning the country.

Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi

(On the occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan) During this 74 years journey, Pakistan faced many challenges but it successfully overcame them with hard work, sacrifices and the support of the entire nation. #PakistanIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/NvGfGsyILx — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 14, 2021

Paying rich tributes to the struggle and sacrifices of founding fathers, the president recalled the country achieved major success in different spheres and surmounted many challenges since its independence in 1947.

He pointed out Pakistan successfully curbed terrorism, observing the security forces and the society deserved appreciation for defeating the menace.

‘NAYA PAKISTAN’ MEANS ECONOMY: IMRAN