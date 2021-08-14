NATIONAL

Celebrations and ceremonies mark 75th independence day

By Staff Report

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan today marked the 75th anniversary of its creation and independence from Britain with a series of celebrations and military ceremonies.

At dawn, a 31-gun salute in Islamabad marked the start of festivities to commemorate August 14 1947, the day colonial rule ended.

In an occasion filled with military pomp, cadets changed the guard at the domed mausoleum of the founding father, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, in Karachi.

Overnight, revellers poured onto streets throughout the country despite monsoon rains, waving the olive green and white flag and setting off firecrackers.

The chief feature of the celebrations was a national flag hoisting ceremony at the President House in Islamabad attended by President Dr Arif Alvi, among others, Radio Pakistan reported.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters-level across the country. Buildings, streets, and markets were illuminated to mark the event.

‘ON PATH OF DEVELOPMENT’: ALVI

Addressing the gathering, Alvi, who was the chief guest at the event, congratulated the nation on the completion of 74 years of independence.

He observed the country was on the right track and all set to become a stronger economy, stressing the need to inject hope into the people and reject the propaganda and fake news maligning the country.

Paying rich tributes to the struggle and sacrifices of founding fathers, the president recalled the country achieved major success in different spheres and surmounted many challenges since its independence in 1947.

He pointed out Pakistan successfully curbed terrorism, observing the security forces and the society deserved appreciation for defeating the menace.

‘NAYA PAKISTAN’ MEANS ECONOMY: IMRAN

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said as the nation hoisted the national flag to mark the occasion, “we must reiterate the firm resolve to uphold our national values of unity, faith and discipline as envisioned” by Jinnah.

He observed Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices and paid a heavy toll for instability on its western border linking the country to Afghanistan.

Imran said Pakistan consistently stressed there was no military solution to the conflict and reaffirmed it will continue lending support to a negotiated political settlement for lasting peace and stability in its war-torn neighbour.

“We want peace within and peace without, to pursue our socio-economic agenda. The Naya Pakistan has shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, with the well-being and welfare of our people as the topmost priority,” he said.

SAUDI SENDS GREETINGS:

King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia sent felicitation messages to Alvi on the eve of independence day.

According to the kingdom’s official news agency, SPA, the royals wished the president good health and happiness while hoping for steady progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

The two countries have always cherished close diplomatic relations and are collaborating with each other in a number of areas.

