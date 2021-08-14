10 killed, several injured in explosion in Karachi

At least 10 people died while several others were injured due to an explosion inside a truck in Karachi’s Mawach Goth area on Saturday, Dawn reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police Fida Husain Janwari told Dawn that a cylinder explosion took place inside a “mini truck” after the driver picked up a family, including women, from Pareeshan Chowk in Baldia.

Deputy Inspector General South Javed Akbar Riaz said that according to initial reports, the Hyundai truck was carrying 20-25 people when the explosion occurred. He said that the passengers were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony.

He said that the bomb disposal squad had been called in to confirm the nature of the blast.

On the other hand, the Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that the explosion was occurred at a petrol pump near Mawach Goth and seven bodies were shifted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital by the officials.

Another official from Chippa rescue service said that they took three more bodies from the spot, bringing the total death toll to 10.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, while taking notice of the incident, sought report from DG Rangers and IG Sindh. He said that the incident should be investigated from all angles, adding that federal institutions would fully cooperate with the Sindh government.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the local authorities to immediately evacuate the injured to a local hospital.

He also directed the transport minister to provide details about the vehicle’s fitness certificate and the cause of the explosion.

Shah also directed the health secretary to shift the injured to the Burns Centre of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and PPP spokesperson Murtaza Wahab contacted SSP Keamari and asked him about the incident.

“We are investigating the incident from various angles,” he added.

Expressing regret over the loss of human lives, the administrator directed officials to provide the best possible medical treatment to those who were injured.