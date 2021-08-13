Hostile forces cannot harm Pak-China friendship, asserts PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stated that no hostile forces would be able to harm the friendship between Pakistan and China, which he termed as “iron-clad”, and expressed his desire to complete the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects in a timely fashion.

The premier made the comment during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in Islamabad in which they discussed bilateral relations, CPEC, coronavirus vaccines as well as mutual cooperation in other sectors.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the envoy conveyed felicitations on Pakistan’s Independence Day and greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

For his part, Prime Minister Imran “warmly reciprocated” the greetings from the Chinese leaders, the PMO said.

PM Imran also appreciated China’s “consistent support” to Pakistan in the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and provision of vaccines, including under the Covax facility.

Pakistan’s vaccination campaign against the coronavirus had been launched earlier this year after China donated 500,000 doses of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine. Since then, Pakistan has received millions of vaccine doses from China in the form of donations as well as purchases.

It bears mentioning that the Chinese envoy had informed President Dr Arif Alvi earlier this week that China would provide 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan by the end of this year.

The premier on the occasion stressed there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan as the discussion grew in the context of the regional situation. He expressed Pakistan’s resolve to support efforts for a negotiated political settlement.

“China-Pakistan cooperation in trade, commerce and investment, people-to-people contacts, and mining and natural resources was also discussed,” the PMO added.

Talking about CPEC, the prime minister said it was a “transformational project”, adding that Pakistan and China should “work [more closely]” on it to make it a “high-quality demonstration project” of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

He also iterated the government’s resolve to timely complete CPEC projects.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 3 accepted the resignation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa and appointed Khalid Mansoor as his Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs to replace the outgoing chief.

Khalid Mansoor has served as the chief executive officer of HUBCO and Engro. He has been tasked to complete the second phase of CPEC that contains 27 projects.

Mansoor brings with him over four decades of experience working with multiple organizations in energy, petrochemicals, and fertilizer industries. He is expected to lead the second phase of CPEC which will focus on industrial cooperation.

Mansoor has extensive experience of working with Chinese companies and has a deep understanding of joint ventures, project development and execution with Chinese partners.

Mansoor is a well-known business leader and has served as President of Overseas Chamber of Commerce of Industry. He has also worked closely with international financial institutions, like the World Bank, IFC, MIGA, OPIC, ADB, DEG, OFID as well as Chinese financial institutions such as China Development Bank, China Exim Bank, ICBC, Sinosure, etc.

Asim Bajwa took to social media blogging site, Twitter, to announce his resignation.

“I bow my head before Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to raise & steer the important institution of CPEC Authority as one window for all CPEC projects, charting the future direction. Wouldn’t have been possible without full confidence& support of the PM & his Govt,” tweeted Gen Bajwa.

In a subsequent tweet, Bajwa said that the course is set for future progression of CPEC, this journey will go on.

“My best wishes to Kahlid Mansoor sb, who is fully equipped to take it forward. CPEC is life line for Pakistan, it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country InshaAllah,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a notification for appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs.

Planning Minister Asad Umar also posted tweets to the effect of the new development.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar paid tribute to Bajwa for his services “in moving CPEC forward and playing a vital role in broadening of the CPEC scope with a transition to [the] second phase of CPEC”.

“I want to thank @AsimSBajwa for his services in moving CPEC forward and playing a vital role in broadening of the CPEC scope with a transition to second phase of CPEC. His dedication and commitment was a source of great strength and support,” said Asad Umar.

He also welcomed Khalid Mansoor, saying that Mansoor’s “vast corporate experience, with extensive work with Chinese companies and his direct involvement in leading some of the biggest CPEC projects makes him an ideal person to lead the next phase of CPEC”.

It is pertinent to mention that Asim Bajwa had suffered badly after being featured in a controversy related to his family businesses abroad. After the scandal came to the fore, Bajwa resigned as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting last year in October.