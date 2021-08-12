World

Do the Covid-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Do the Covid-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy? No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including Covid-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise.

Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone worried about their chances of conceiving: In Pfizer’s study, a similar number of women became pregnant in the group given the vaccine as in the group given dummy shots.

Researchers are starting to study anecdotal reports of short-term changes to periods after the vaccine, but there’s no indication so far that the shots put fertility at risk, said Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a gynaecologist and professor at the Yale University School of Medicine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and obstetrician groups also recommend Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant individuals, who have a higher risk of severe illness if infected with the coronavirus. Research shows pregnant people who get the virus are more likely to be admitted to intensive care, receive invasive ventilation and die than their nonpregnant peers.

The CDC also followed tens of thousands of pregnant women who got the vaccines and found they had comparable pregnancy outcomes to pregnant women before the pandemic.

So whether you are thinking about having a baby, trying to conceive or undergoing fertility treatments, you should not delay vaccination, says Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of the department of gynaecology and obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine.

Previous articlePakistan test-launches ballistic Ghaznavi missile
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

10 dead, dozens trapped after landslide in India’s Himalayas: officials

NEW DELHI: A landslide in the mountainous Indian state of Himachal Pradesh has killed at least 10, injured 14 and left dozens trapped after...
Read more
Top Headlines

Taliban could take Kabul within 90 days after rapid gains: US intelligence

WASHINGTON/KABUL: Taliban fighters could isolate Afghanistan's capital in 30 days and possibly take it over within 90, an American defence official cited US intelligence...
Read more
World

3 more provincial capitals fall to Taliban: Afghan officials

KABUL: The Taliban seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan, officials said on Wednesday, putting nine of the nation’s 34 in the insurgents’ hands...
Read more
World

Chinese court sentences Canadian Spavor to 11 years on spying charges

BEIJING: A Chinese court convicted Canadian businessman Michael Spavor of espionage on Wednesday and sentenced him to 11 years in prison, in a case...
Read more
World

More than 200 arrested in latest Saudi anti-corruption purge

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced the arrest of 207 employees across about a dozen government ministries in the latest sweep by an anti-corruption body empowered by...
Read more
HEADLINES

Taliban control 65pc of Afghanistan, EU official says, after series of sudden gains

Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on captured Afghan territory on Tuesday as civilians hid in their homes, and a European Union official said the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Audit report lauds PIA for meeting global safety standards

KARACHI: The Canadian Transportation Agency said the operational services of Pakistan International Airlines were at par with international standards, expressing confidence the airline would...

SC sends sugar price matter back to LHC

PPP leader named joint opposition candidate for Kashmir president election

PTI gave new identity to south Punjab, Buzdar says

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.