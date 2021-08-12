HEADLINES

Pakistan test-launches ballistic Ghaznavi missile

By INP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday conducted a training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi.

The successful training launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, besides re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system, said a statement issued by the ISPR.

The training launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the excellent standard of training, handling of the weapon system and execution of launch mission in the field by troops.

Pakistan today conducted a training launch of surface to surface ballistic #missile #Ghaznavi.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Service Chiefs have congratulated all ranks of Army Strategic Forces Command, the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the missile launch.

