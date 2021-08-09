Opinion

Afghan war: Who is to blame?

By Editor's Mail
15
0

September 11th is the deadline for the American army to leave Afghanistan and end it’s decades long war. A lot of people are asking questions of why this war went on for so long and why America has lost this war. And a lot of people end up blaming Pakistan for America’s failures.

“Directorate S” is a book written by Steve Coll, that explains Pakistan’s position categorically from the start of the war till the end. From Ex President Musharraf till current Prime Minister Imran Khan, every Pakistani military and civilian leader have been telling the US only one thing, negotiate with the Taliban as they are local Afghani’s and cannot be expelled from their own country.

- Advertisement -

The book also categorically tells us how the USA always went against Pakistan’s advice, whether it was to help the Northern Alliance take over Kabul, or whether to give Pakistan time to deploy troops to the borders before the USA bombed Tora Bora mountains or even when Pakistan asked them to negotiate a peace with Taliban.

The book also highlights how the USA used India’s funded Ahmed Shah Masood’s Northern Alliance group whose second command was Amrullah Saleh, the current VP of Afghanistan who likes to spew hatred against Pakistan at every opportunity he gets. Incidently Ahmad Shah Masood was killed in a suicide attack, two days before September 11th World Trade Center incident, and he was pronounced dead in an Indian funded hospital in Tajikistan. Reading the book the readers would understand how Pakistan had always tried to help the USA and even how the Taliban continuously asked to negotiate Peace with the USA, but in both cases their requests were turned down. Therefore at this juncture the people of America, Afghanistan and Pakistan should be asking themselves is why the USA Government and CIA allowed the US Army and coalition forces to continue a war, when in the end the USA Government had to negotiate a peace settlement anyways?

Shahryar Khan Baseer P Engr

Peshawar

Previous articleVaccine hesitancy
Next articleEffect of COVID 19 on Mental Health
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Effect of COVID 19 on Mental Health

Since the outbreak of COVID 19 in late 2019, hundreds of thousands have died worldwide. In order to control the spread of the virus,...
Read more
Letters

Vaccine hesitancy

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc all over the country. Many countries are trying hard to get rid of the virus. The government of...
Read more
Letters

Protecting our kids

At this stage when the child abuse cases, be it in terms of sexual assault, pornography or child trafficking are taking alarming proportions and...
Read more
Comment

Civic and ethnic nationalism in a populist world

Being distinguished and seeking recognition of dignity can be taken as one of the drivers of nationalism. This desire to be distinguished has been...
Read more
Comment

Afghanistan: An insurgency free tomorrow?

Some are happy and some are grieved at US’ decision of pulling out its forces from the Afghan land but at the same time...
Read more
Comment

Kashmir Premier League

“Sports taught me to set goals; it really gave me a voice and identity”, Mia Hamm. Despite all the trials, tribulations and difficulties, Kashmir...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Effect of COVID 19 on Mental Health

Since the outbreak of COVID 19 in late 2019, hundreds of thousands have died worldwide. In order to control the spread of the virus,...

Afghan war: Who is to blame?

Vaccine hesitancy

Protecting our kids

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.