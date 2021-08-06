Privilege gone horribly wrong

A gruesome murder in the capital of an ambassador’s daughter. The murderer, a son of another extremely privileged individual. The murderer was so used to impunity that his first response to the arresting authorities was a reminder that he was an American national and these pesky Pakistani laws didn’t apply to him.

This murder was an undeniable proof of the consequences of the laws of nature being violated. One of the key laws is survival of the fittest. This law enables nature to weed out weaker individuals and improve the health of the overall species. When humans play God, they try to circumvent this law by placing figurative vigos around the weaker of their species. For every shortcoming of their child, the human gods would always find a scapegoat. The sacrifice wouldn’t be of a less able human specimen, but of a less privileged one.

The weak son ran someone over in their new Range Rover they got for his 16th birthday? No problem, they will have a driver take up the blame. The weak son killed a prostitute he visits to assuage his flailing ego; not an issue, they will make sure that dead body disappears along with any trace of that particular creation of God.

The weakling can’t hold a job and fend for himself? Not a problem, the privilege of human gods will place him above even the strongest of individuals on the food chain. There is no problem for these human gods until they mess with another human god. Children of lesser gods are free game, for the weaklings of human gods to practice their barbarity on.

Not much is expected of these weaklings. They are cut a lot of slack. The victims around them keep giving them leverage in exchange for their proximity. The system is so rotten that everyone needs a weakling to survive, and fitness is no longer a criterion. This dependence on weaklings justifies all their wrongdoings, gets them a discount on all bad behaviour. “He hits you?” The father asks. “But he brought you that huge diamond ring as an apology, shouldn’t you forgive him? “Your father never even apologised” adds the enslaved mother with a slighted glance, as she waves goodbye to the daughter who was told abuse is just an expression of love.

This was not a murder alone. This was a public service message. Much like the one that shows us the dangers of driving without a seat belt. This public service message brought to us by nature, is to warn us all of the dangers of protecting such weaklings. The crime isn’t new, it happens everyday. Many humans die at these weaklings’ hands everyday, directly or indirectly.

This murder should be an eye opener for all. It should make us all question. Question the times we sweep under the rug the behaviour of these weaklings because we don’t want to confront them as we don’t want to lose the privilege of being their friends. Question the times when we ignore the sins of weaklings because they are related to us. Question the times when we find problems with the victims to validate our weakling. Question the times when we go to war against justice because justice would mean correction of the law of nature, and we can’t really have the fittest survive, we would much rather have our Einstein’s come up with Creative ways to sell “vada pao” instead of challenging our weakling’s position in the food chain. We discard our Stephen Hawkings as gifts from unwanted relatives, tucked in a corner of the house, in the shadows where our shame belongs. How can our fragile egos accept we created something less than perfect?

We should question when we doll up our seemingly okay weakling and provide him with feathers from heaven to prance in front of future victims, but after all he needs to appear perfect, he is related to us.

Perfection is an unattainable pedestal we have set ourselves on. We see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil. We cover our mistakes, we run away from our flaws, until we can run no more. Until no surgeon can make that heart beat again, until no lawyer can buy the freedom, until no driver can take the blame. We should question when we find ourselves putting our fragile egos up on that pedestal.

We should question when we give a character certificate to our weaklings to get in their good books. We should question when we passively enable these weaklings by ignoring their toxicity as long as we don’t become a victim of it. Is it so important to have privileged weaklings around that one would forget basic human decency and allow your friend to paint their hands red while we pretend we are looking at the star in the opposite direction? Is it so important to know “somebody” that we become false witnesses to their life, their murky mirrors, where we enable them to see whatever image they want to see? Where we paint them victims, to assuage them, to be closer to them, to have just a few more scraps from their table, just a few more words of kindness out of them? Have we really become that weak? Have we really started worshiping them? Have they become our beacons? Have we fallen that low?

Even in a much more gruesome manner, but we are so desensitised that we think it will never happen to us, until it does. Those who placed those vigos around this particular weakling to ensure his place in the food chain, did it at the cost of many. This should have been a wake-up call, at least for them, even if not a public service message.

Alas, the irony is, the communique would slide right off the parents of the weakling while they find themselves behind bars for placing the vigos around their weakling. Even after this they would do everything within their power to protect their weakling. From blood money to the US embassy, they will leave no stone unturned to protect the weakling of a human god.