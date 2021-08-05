Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

August 5 was observed all over Pakistan to condemn the revocation of the special status of Indian-Occupied Kashmir by the Modi government on this day two years back. Soon after the action, India had locked down an entire population of 12.5 million Kashmiris. While the Hurriyet leaders were already under detention, pro-India Kashmiri leaders and hundreds of political activists were also nabbed. Security operations against Kashmiri freedom fighters were accelerated while internet services in the occupied valley were blocked. As peaceful protests were put down by recourse to brutal repression, public anger found expression in militant attacks which continued. The Modi government meanwhile held local government nt elections in Indian-Occupied Kashmir hoping that these would bring forth a docile leadership at the grass roots level. Instead, most of those who were elected belonged to parties whose leadership had opposed the revocation of Article 370.

The Modi government finally released the pro-India arrested leaders. In June this year they were all called to Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the resumption of political process in the region. To Mr Modi’s discomfiture. none was ready to sanctify the August 5 action.

The PTI government has frequently been accused by the opposition of giving only lip service to the Kashmir cause. It was a rare day when the government, the military establishment and opposition were on the same page. Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called out India over its continuous “inhuman military siege” and “unprecedented oppression” in occupied Kashmir. The President ruled out any talks with India till pre-5 August 2000 status was restored in Indian-Occupied Kashmir. The rally in Islamabad was led by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and a number of important ministers and members of public participated in it. Notables who joined the Karachi rally led by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah included provincial ministers, the corps commander Karachi and the Sindh IGP. The Peshawar rally was led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mahmud Khan. In Punjab Governor Sarwar led a walk inside the Governor House. Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif issued a strongly worded statement in support of the Kashmiri people. While the show of support would boost the Kashmiris’ morale, they still have a long and tortuous road to traverse.