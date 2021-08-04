NATIONAL

Fawad condemns India for not allowing foreign journalists to visit Pakistan

By APP
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain briefing media persons about the decisions taken in Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad on 3-8-2021.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday strongly condemned Indian government’s decision for not allowing foreign journalists to visit Pakistan.

In a tweet the minister said that India has refused to allow five foreign journalists to visit Pakistan.

He said that they were supposed to attend August 5 session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

He said this was making mockery of the slogan of freedom of expression.

He said that Pakistan wanted that India should allow independent journalists to visit Indian Occupied Kashmir and let them report facts.

APP

