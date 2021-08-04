NATIONAL

PM directs to take inspiration from China for waste ban policy

By APP
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to formulate a comprehensive plan for reducing dependence on imported plastic scrap.
Chairing a meeting on waste-management, he instructed to take inspiration from the waste import ban of China for the purpose.
China imposed ban on import of waste material, including plastics in 2017, which prevented foreign inflows of waste products into the country.
The prime minister said environmental protection was the government’s top priority.
The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and senior officials.
It was briefed that Pakistan generated 30 million metric tons of waste annually at municipal level, while the plastic waste accounted for 10 to 14 percent of the total waste and would double by 2050.
The meeting was apprised that only 30 percent of the 3.9 million tons of plastic waste produced in 2020, was recycled, while Pakistan imported 35,651 tonnes of plastic worth Rs2.4 billion in the last financial year.
Previous articleFawad condemns India for not allowing foreign journalists to visit Pakistan
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Fawad condemns India for not allowing foreign journalists to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday strongly condemned Indian government’s decision for not allowing foreign journalists to visit Pakistan. In a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi: A dark horse of politics in Azad Kashmir

KARACHI: Little-known Abdul Qayyum Niazi turned out to be a dark horse, winning an intense race for the office of prime minister of Azad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Geelani calls for strike on anniversary of withdrawal of Kashmir’s special status

SRINAGAR: A top pro-freedom leader called for a strike in Indian-occupied Kashmir on August 5, the day when India scrapped the Muslim-majority region's autonomy...
Read more
HEADLINES

Accelerating Covid-19 vaccination, govt takes daily inoculations to 1.13mn

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus jabs administered is increasing with each passing day as National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday said 1.13 million...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi asks India to end state-sponsorship of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday called on India to rescind its annexation on August 5, 2019, of Jammu and Kashmir and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court accepts bail request of Chohan

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday accepted the bail request of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislator from Punjab. Nazir Chohan, an active...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Accelerating Covid-19 vaccination, govt takes daily inoculations to 1.13mn

ISLAMABAD: The number of coronavirus jabs administered is increasing with each passing day as National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday said 1.13 million...

Qureshi asks India to end state-sponsorship of terrorism

Court accepts bail request of Chohan

China launches advanced warship for Pakistan Navy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.