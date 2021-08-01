World

Myanmar army ruler pledges elections, ASEAN cooperation

By Reuters

BANGKOK: Myanmar’s military ruler Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday again promised new multi-party elections and said his government is ready to work with any special envoy named by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He spoke in a televised address six months after the army seized power from a civilian government after disputed elections won by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling party, which he called “extremists” and accused of inciting violence.

“Myanmar is ready to work on ASEAN cooperation within the ASEAN framework including the dialogue with the ASEAN Special Envoy in Myanmar,” Min Aung Hlaing said.

ASEAN foreign ministers are to meet on Monday, when diplomats say they aim to finalise a special envoy tasked with ending violence and promoting dialogue between the junta and its opponents.

Min Aung Hlaing also repeated a pledge to restore democracy, though again without detailing a time frame.

“I guarantee the establishment of a union based on democracy and federalism,” he said.

The army seized power on February 1 from the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi after her ruling party won elections that the military argues were tainted by fraud. It has said its takeover was in line with the constitution.

The country’s electoral commission has dismissed the fraud allegations.

Since the coup, military authorities have faced protests, strikes that have paralysed public and private sectors, and a resurgence of armed conflicts in the borderlands.

The military authorities have branded their opponents as terrorists.

“At present, the whole country is stable except for some terrorist attacks,” Min Aung Hlaing said in his speech.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group has accused the armed forces of killing 939 people in suppressing dissent since the coup and said at least 6,990 military opponents have been arrested.

The military said the number of protesters killed is far lower and members of the armed forces have also died in the violence. It said its response has met international norms in the face of threats to national security.

Previous articleEpaper – August 1 LHR 2021
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

‘The war has changed’: CDC calls for new response to Delta variant

WASHINGTON: The war against Covid-19 has changed because of the highly contagious Delta variant, the US Centers for Disease Control said, proposing a clearer...
Read more
World

Thousands displaced as floods hit Bangladesh Rohingya camps

DHAKA: Heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods in refugees camps displacing thousands of Rohingya Muslims in southeastern Bangladesh this week, UN and...
Read more
World

First flight of Afghan interpreters fleeing Taliban arrives in US

WASHINTON: The first flight carrying Afghans who worked as interpreters for American troops and diplomats has arrived in the United States, President Joe Biden...
Read more
World

Asian nations impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions due to Delta outbreaks

Asian countries from Australia to Japan and the Philippines announced tighter Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, as they battle worsening coronavirus outbreaks, driven by the...
Read more
World

4 killed, more than 180 injured as forest fires rage near Turkish resorts

Four people were reported dead on Thursday and more than 180 injured as thousands of firefighters battled huge blazes spreading across the Mediterranean resort...
Read more
World

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module: NASA

The International Space Station (ISS) was thrown briefly out of control on Thursday when jet thrusters of a newly arrived Russian research module inadvertently...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

A note about my late father

‘You don’t simply do journalism. You have to live it’. This is what my late father Arif Nizami would say to me whenever my...

The power of words

Monsters on the prowl

Crimes against women

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.