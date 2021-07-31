Sports

PCB to take action against BCCI for interfering in KPL

FO condemns India’s politicisation of cricket

By News Desk

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday expressed its displeasure over reports of India’s cricket board forcing members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to withdraw their players from the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The PCB said in its statement that it would “raise this matter at the appropriate ICC forum and also reserves the right to take any further action that is available to us within the ICC charter”.

“The PCB considers that the BCCI has brought the game into disrepute by issuing warnings to multiple ICC members to stop their retired cricketers from featuring in the KPL, further threatening [them that] they will not be allowed entry into India for cricket-related work. Such conduct from the BCCI is completely unacceptable, against the preamble of the spirit of cricket and sets a dangerous precedence, which can neither be tolerated nor ignored,” the statement reads.

On Saturday, Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India of “threatening” him of denying him all cricketing activities in the future in India if he participates in the upcoming Kashmir Premier League.

Gibbs said: “Completely unnecessary of the BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me [from] playing in the KPL. [They are] also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket-related work. Ludicrous.”

Following the threat from the BCCI, all foreign cricketers withdrew from the event which is set to begin on August 6. The six foreign cricketers, who have excused themselves from the KPL, are Herschelle Gibbs, Matt Prior, Phil Mustard, Owais Shah, Tenu Best and Monty Panesar.

Taking stock of the new situation and considering the security of the foreign players, the KPL management apologised to the remaining foreign players. However, KPL President Arif Malik said that the tournament will go ahead as scheduled, adding that Pakistani cricketers will participate.

FO CONDEMNS INDIA’S POLITICISATION OF CRICKET:

The Foreign Office condemned the “politicisation” of cricket by India and termed it an “unfortunate and regrettable” development.

In a statement on Twitter, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that depriving young Kashmiri players of the opportunity to share the dressing room with big names in cricket is “unfortunate and regrettable”.

“India’s politicisation of cricket cannot be condemned enough,” he added.

Previous articlePakistan ready to hold talks with all parties in Afghanistan: FM
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bilawal, PTI ministers trade barbs over imposition of lockdown in Sindh

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday criticised the federal government for its criticism of the lockdown in Sindh, saying that Prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 900,000 vaccinated in a day: Asad

National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar has said that Pakistan achieved a record daily Covid-19 vaccination milestone with more than 900,000...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh lifts ban on inter-provincial public transport, pillion riding

The Sindh government on Saturday issued an amended notification regarding Covid-19 restrictions in the province. According to the fresh notification issued by the Sindh Home...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan hails EU parliamentarians’ letter on worsening humanitarian situation in IOK

ISLAMABAD: A day after the vice president and 15 members of the European Parliament expressed concerns regarding the “worsening humanitarian and human rights situation"...
Read more
Sports

BCCI ‘threatening’ me to prevent me from playing Kashmir Premier League: Gibbs

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India of “threatening” him of denying him all cricketing activities in...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM’s aide Dr Ishrat Hussain calls it a day

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain has requested Prime Minister Imran khan to relieve him from...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Over 900,000 vaccinated in a day: Asad

National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar has said that Pakistan achieved a record daily Covid-19 vaccination milestone with more than 900,000...

Sindh lifts ban on inter-provincial public transport, pillion riding

Shehbaz demands probe into LNG purchase

Alvi urges youth to take part in efforts to limit climate change catastrophe

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.