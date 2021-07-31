Opinion

Coronavirus situation grows worse

Heading for confrontation

By Editorial
0
0

While Pakistan is menaced by a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, caused by the delta variant of the virus, the federal and Sindh governments seemed headed towards another confrontation like the one which marked the beginning of the pandemic. While the federal government, through NCOC head Federal Minister Asad Umar, has huffily rejected placing the country under a lockdown, the Sindh government has said that it was contemplating just such a measure as deaths rise and positivity rates continue to stay at unbelievable levels. This is happening even as new vaccine-related restrictions come into place. There will be no ban on air travel, but from Sunday, no one will be allowed to travel unless vaccinated. Teachers (as well as all government servants) have until August 31 to get vaccinated.

There is another complication which neither seems to have considered. The matriculation and intermediate examinations have been announced, and Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has been blunt in the refusal to postpone them. The federal government’s desire to avoid a lockdown is understandable. The plea is that the economic damage would be immense. The federal government’s fear is probably that that damage would cost it electorally. The Sindh government may feel that its better handling will stand the PPP in good stead in other provinces. However, what should be paramount is the lives that must be saved. The PTI must remember that it will not be judged by its cleverness, but by its willingness to save lives. The extent of destruction seen in India, where bodies were being piled on pavements and cremation grounds and cemeteries were turning away bodies, has not happened in Pakistan, but looms.

- Advertisement -

The only way out is for the government to be ready to do what it takes. The federal government must also be careful that it does not get involved in the kind of unedifying conflict with the Sindh government that bede billed the national response to the covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately the fourth wave will not remain restricted to Karachi. It will inevitably move upwards, to Punjab and Sindh, which have PTI governments. The NCOC must be ready to take the steps needed, including complete lockdowns.

Previous articleVaccination drive
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Vaccination drive

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Wednesday that coronavirus vaccines will be mandatory for all public and private sector employees, adding...
Read more
Letters

Drive carefully 

The number of fatal accidents have been increasing in our country. Just a few days ago, I witnessed a car accident near my house....
Read more
Letters

Why only women?

It is a common fact that women are being demotivated and abused by every individual everywhere and especially in Pakistan. Pakistan is such a...
Read more
Letters

America and Taliban controversy

After 9/11 the Taliban and America controversy became the most serious issue in the world. When the American army took part in Afghanistan to...
Read more
Comment

India-Russia relations: More balancing than tilting

The decades-tested and trusted relationship between India and Russia is viewed today as shaking due to the changing geopolitical environment at regional level and...
Read more
Comment

Inhabiting the uninhabitable

A few days back, I was at dinner with a friend currently posted as in-charge of a police station in Lahore. This police station...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

America and Taliban controversy

After 9/11 the Taliban and America controversy became the most serious issue in the world. When the American army took part in Afghanistan to...

India-Russia relations: More balancing than tilting

Inhabiting the uninhabitable

Modi’s Machiavellian Diplomacy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.