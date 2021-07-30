HEADLINES

KKH between Chilas, Gilgit blocked for all types of traffic

By News Desk

The Karakorum Highway between Chilas and Gilgit was again blocked for all types of traffic.

The road was hit by landslides at Raikot to Lal Padi and Tatta Pani Areas.

The torrential rains and floods also blocked Babusar- Naran road at Lolosar.

The flush flood also damaged KKH at Phasu, in upper Hunza this morning.

However, workers of FWO made alternate route to continue the flow of traffic in Lower and Upper Hunza.

Our Gilgit correspondent reports that efforts of FWO are underway to restore traffic.

Previous articleAsian nations impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions due to Delta outbreaks
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Buzdar for emergency relief operations without any delay in case of torrential rains

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed all concerned departments to start emergency relief operations without any delay in case of torrential rains. He...
Read more
HEADLINES

President emphasizes need for using latest technology to curb tax evasion

President Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for using latest technology to curb tax evasion. Addressing an awareness seminar for taxpayers in Islamabad on Friday,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Saudi Envoy calls on PM, extends invitation for Middle East Green Initiative summit

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday. The Saudi Ambassador...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA’s comments on recently held AJK elections: FO

Pakistan has categorically rejected the false, untenable and self-serving comments made by the Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the recently...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bahrain desires augmented ties with Pakistan, King Hamad tells Qureshi

King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Thursday underlined that Bahrain valued its historic relationship with Pakistan and desired to further augmenting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five Belgian climbers undertaking mountaineering expedition in Pakistan

Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Zaheer A. Janjua on Thursday said that a group of 5 Belgian climbers was...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Saudi Envoy calls on PM, extends invitation for Middle East Green...

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday. The Saudi Ambassador...

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA’s comments on recently held AJK elections: FO

Bahrain desires augmented ties with Pakistan, King Hamad tells Qureshi

Five Belgian climbers undertaking mountaineering expedition in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.