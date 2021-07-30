KKH between Chilas, Gilgit blocked for all types of traffic

The Karakorum Highway between Chilas and Gilgit was again blocked for all types of traffic.

The road was hit by landslides at Raikot to Lal Padi and Tatta Pani Areas.

The torrential rains and floods also blocked Babusar- Naran road at Lolosar.

The flush flood also damaged KKH at Phasu, in upper Hunza this morning.

However, workers of FWO made alternate route to continue the flow of traffic in Lower and Upper Hunza.

Our Gilgit correspondent reports that efforts of FWO are underway to restore traffic.