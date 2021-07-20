Opinion

The Pegasus and Pakistan

An international issue requires an international response  

By Editorial
29
0

An in-depth investigation by 17 major international news organizations claims that the Israeli cyber firm NSO Group has sold cellphone malware that infects iPhones and Android devices and extracts messages, photos and emails, and secretly activates microphones. According to a report India, one of the Pegasus customers, had also targeted a phone which was earlier in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s use through the malware. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has expressed concern on the report and said the unethical policies of the Modi government have “dangerously polarised India and the region”.

The NSO maintains that the Pegasus is only intended for use against criminals and terrorists. The media investigation has prepared a list of more than 50,000 hacked phone numbers operated by business executives, religious figures, academics, human rights activists, NGO employees and government officials, including cabinet ministers, presidents and prime ministers. The phone numbers of more than 180 journalists listed in the data belong to reporters, editors and executives from some of the most prestigious international newspapers and agencies. This refutes the claim that the hacking is aimed at “criminals and terrorists”. In fact the hacking malware itself can be used to commit crimes. A freelance Mexican reporter, Cecilio Pineda Birto, named in the list, was found to have been murdered as killers were able to locate him at a carwash. He was among Mexican journalists apparently selected for surveillance over a two-year period. As the spyware can be used to exactly locate an individual through the phone number, it has presumably been used to target a number of Palestinian resistance figures. The Pegasus also violates peoples’ privacy, making it easy to blackmail important individuals who can be forced to act upon directives that are illegal or against national interest.

- Advertisement -

The Pegasus poses a threat to well established smartphone companies by bringing down their ratings as it breaks into their secrecy codes and users lose confidence in their smartphones.

The PTI government is reportedly meditating to develop a new software for the federal ministers as a firewall against the Pegasus. This is a costly enterprise with doubtful outcome. It needs to be accompanied by raising the issue at world forums with like-minded countries for a global moratorium on the international spyware trade.

Previous articleKhalizad calls on PM Khan
Next article700,000 doses of Sinopharm reach Pakistan
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Khalizad calls on PM Khan

The visit of US Special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, to Prime Minister Imran Khan was watched with bated breath not just by Pakistanis,...
Read more
Comment

Lesson to be learnt from Martyrs’ Day

Since 13 July 1932, Martyrs’ Day has been observed in memory of the 13 July 1931 martyrs. It used to be observed with great...
Read more
Comment

The new great game in Central Asia

By: Tamseel Aqdas “He who controls the heartland controls the world”- Halford Mackinder. The assertion of this concept is portrayed in the contemporary dynamics of...
Read more
Comment

Unrelenting Indian Animosity towards Pakistan

Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar, while addressing the BJP leaders training programme on government policy in New Delhi on 18 July, admitted that it...
Read more
Comment

‘Right’ woman, ‘wrong’ man and vice versa

Why so many good men fall for the wrong woman is a no-brainer. Men are notorious for letting their better judgment get swayed by...
Read more
Comment

A case for career counseling

Generally, what are the first words of others a child is exposed to once he acquires his senses? Some readers may have guessed; “what...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM to hold rally in Sindh next month: reports

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a political rally in Sindh from August, reported Geo. According to Geo, PM Khan's meetings will be...

700,000 doses of Sinopharm reach Pakistan

The Pegasus and Pakistan

Khalizad calls on PM Khan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.