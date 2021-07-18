Parts of hockey legend’s statue stolen

LAHORE: A ball and hockey stick, part of a statue of national hockey great Samiullah Khan, have disappeared in Bahawalpur, social media posts suggested Sunday.

Some thief’s stole ball and hockey from the statue of Hockey hero Samiullah khan in Lahore pic.twitter.com/aFE8cSOhRR — N Ali Khattak (@NawabAliKhan7) July 18, 2021

The theft occurred less than two weeks after the statue was installed at a crowded crossing in the cantonment neighbourhood in Khan’s hometown to honour the left-winger popularly known as “Flying Horse” for his electrifying runs down the left flank.

“Let’s see for how long his shoes and socks survive,” one upset hockey enthusiast commented.

Khan played for Pakistan between 1973 and 1982. At the FIH World Cups, he played for two winning teams — in 1978 and 1982.

Khan also won silver in the 1975 World Cup. His sole Olympic performance came in 1976 where the Pakistan team won bronze. In 1980, Pakistan participated in the American-led boycott of the Summer Olympics in the Soviet Union.

He thrice won gold in Asian Games: 1974, 1978 and 1982.

Khan was also an exceptional scorer for a winger. He scored 55 goals in international games including 12 in four World Cup appearances.