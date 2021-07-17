Recent terror wave linked with Afghan situation: ISPR DG

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday said that the growing number of terrorism incidents and attacks on security forces in the country were linked with the developing political situation in Afghanistan.

“The recent terrorist incident has linkage with the Afghanistan situation,” the ISPR DG said during an interview, adding that the act was a “desperation of terrorists”.

He said that as a result of our operations, there is no organised terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and the leadership of all these networks is sitting across in Afghanistan and they have had the support of RAW and India.

The military’s spokesperson said that as many as 167 terror incidents had taken place since May 1, while security forces have conducted more than 7,000 IBOs and cordon and search operations.

“We are meticulously monitoring the regional situation and playing a sincere role in Afghan peace process. We left no stone unturned in peace talks among all stakeholders of the peace process; however, Afghanistan’s own stakeholders have to decide their future,” Maj Gen Iftikhar said, adding “We are not guarantors to Afghanistan peace process.”

He stressed that peace in Pakistan was linked with peace in Afghanistan.

Elaborating the measures taken to beef up security, the ISPR chief said that fencing of the Pakistan-Afghan border was “90 per cent complete” and would be finished soon, adding that work to fence the Pakistan-Iran border was also being expedited. He said the fencing of the Afghan border would be as beneficial for Afghanistan’s security as for Pakistan.

Additionally, he said that many security posts and forts had been constructed, the border control system upgraded, a modern biometric system installed and illegal crossing points on the Pakistan-Afghan border sealed.

He further informed that said that the capacity of the Frontier Corps had been beefed up significantly, while police and levies officials had been trained under the supervision of the Pakistan Army.

It is pertinent to mention here that the DG ISPR also informed that Pakistan Army has deployed regular troops at all border crossings with Afghanistan and all illegal crossing points have been sealed.

Major Babar, while elaborating on the security risks, said the security domain threat include risk of revival of sleeper cells, terrorist groups in Balochistan that can join hands with hostile agencies.

The DG ISPR highlighted India’s role in disturbing the peace and development in the region saying that India had great influence in Afghanistan which it used to fund terror groups with an aim to destabilise Pakistan.

“We had also presented dossier in November 2020 and gave the international community evidence of Indian terrorism and nefarious designs against Pakistan. India is the biggest spoiler in the region,” he said.

Moreover, responding to Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s recent statement alleging that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was supporting the Afghan Taliban, he said, “Absolutely a false statement and I confirm that there are no such measures taken by Pakistan Air Force. The Afghan Air Force is operating on their side and no such activity done by Pakistan Air Force. I will only deny this statement.”

The ISPR chief told that recently 40 Afghan army soldiers crossed into Pakistan’s side in Bajaur after their clashes with the Taliban. “We gave them a soldierly protocol with food, gifts and handed over to Afghan forces.”