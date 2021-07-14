Opinion

No jobs for the poor 

By Editor's Mail
17
0

Yesterday, when I met an old age of my neighbour that showed me people’s disappointment and governments failure. He said that jobs are for the rich and the poor are born to labour only. He told me that his younger brother had done his B.E with good grades and he is still unemployed. He further told me that his brother passes written tests every time but he is dropped in interview again and again because they ask for money and we don’t have any cash to pay off, we just had been living from hand to mouth existence, that’s why my younger brother is still jobless. His words made my heart cry tears of blood. I felt shy and guilty to be part of a society where violation of merit is so common and everything is for the rich, the poor are ignored and neglected as if they don’t even exist.

Our each and every institution is corrupt and buyable. It is said that hard work pays off. Nay, in Pakistan hard work doesn’t pay but wealth does. We can see many examples around ourselves, competent and hard working students are left behind while the rich and amateurs are getting jobs easily.

- Advertisement -

There is no job in Pakistan which can’t be bought with wealth. What to talk of other professions even our politicians can be bought off. Indeed, they all are dishonest and venal. They deserve harsh punishments and vengeances. The question is that who is will bring them to book?—our whole system from a sweeper to the established government is corrupt.

A balance in society is important without fairness, opportunities will always mean for the wealthy peoples. The penniless poor will be disregard and passed over in every walk of life. And the rich will be favoured everywhere, such a society will never stand and make progress. For making advancement equality and justice is must. For the establishment of a stable society favouritism, discrimination and corruption must be wiped out.

Muzaffar Khoso

Sukkur

Previous articleA recognition of blunders
Next articleOld problems
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Drug free Pakistan

It is heartening to see that the government of Pakistan has finally decided to impose a healthy levy on cigarettes and other types of...
Read more
Letters

PM defiant 

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday categorically stated that he will give up his office but will not give any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance)...
Read more
Letters

Old problems

Since inception, our country has been unfortunate that our leaders remained self-centered and short-sighted. We adopted the wrong policies and did not take the...
Read more
Editorials

A recognition of blunders

In an unusually candid speech in the National Assembly on Monday, the PML(N)’s Khwaja Asif termed the conditions in the region alarming and warned...
Read more
Editorials

Custodial deaths 

The Senate has just passed a bill tabled by Senator Sherry Rehman criminalizing the torture of prisoners in custody and custodial deaths in the...
Read more
Comment

A gamechanger route to Central Asia

Central Asia is the core region of the Asian continent and stretches from the Caspian Sea in the west to China in the east...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt announces Eid holidays from July 20 to 22

The federal government on Tuesday announced three official holidays for Eidul Azha. According to reports, the federal government had decided in principle to announce a...

Drug free Pakistan

PM defiant 

Old problems

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.