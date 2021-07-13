NATIONAL

Over 500,000 people vaccinated in single day: Asad Umar

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that over 500,000 people got vaccinated against Covid-19 in a single day which was the highest number since the vaccination started in the country.

“For the first time, we crossed half a million doses of vaccinations yesterday. 525,000 doses were administered yesterday,” he said.

In a tweet, the minister who is also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said out of the total, 390,000 people were administered first doses.

He hoped that this pace would further increase in future.

HEADLINES

Captain, soldier embrace martyrdom; three terrorists killed in Zewa operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Tuesday conducted an Area Sanitisation Operation in Zewa, Kurram District on reported presence of terrorists where three terrorists were...
Read more
HEADLINES

Qureshi stresses equitable vaccine distribution to tackle Covid challenges

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing a virtual meeting of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM), hosted by Azerbaijan on Tuesday, stressed the need...
Read more
HEADLINES

Covid-19 pandemic: 35 cases of Delta variant confirmed in Karachi

35 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant confirmed in Karachi alone so far as fears of the fourth wave of the pandemic rise...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ban on TLP unchanged: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet has decided to keep the ban on the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in place, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced...
Read more
NATIONAL

Political recruitments have dismantled Railways: top judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed Tuesday said that the political recruitments have derailed the department of Pakistan Railways. The chief justice gave the dressing-down while...
Read more
NATIONAL

NADRA directs branches to turn away people not coronavirus-vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority on Tuesday directed field offices to turn away people who have refused a Covid-19 vaccine. According to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ban on TLP unchanged: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet has decided to keep the ban on the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in place, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced...

Political recruitments have dismantled Railways: top judge

NADRA directs branches to turn away people not coronavirus-vaccinated

Delta variant hits country amid fourth wave fears

