Over 500,000 people vaccinated in single day: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that over 500,000 people got vaccinated against Covid-19 in a single day which was the highest number since the vaccination started in the country.

“For the first time, we crossed half a million doses of vaccinations yesterday. 525,000 doses were administered yesterday,” he said.

In a tweet, the minister who is also head of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said out of the total, 390,000 people were administered first doses.

He hoped that this pace would further increase in future.