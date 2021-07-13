Captain, soldier embrace martyrdom; three terrorists killed in Zewa operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Tuesday conducted an Area Sanitisation Operation in Zewa, Kurram District on reported presence of terrorists where three terrorists were killed during the operation.

During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, an officer, Captain Basit, age 25 years, resident of Haripur and a soldier, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, age 22 years, resident of Orakzai embraced shahadat (martyrdom), said an said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

A cordon and search operation was in progress to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.