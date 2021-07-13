HEADLINES

Captain, soldier embrace martyrdom; three terrorists killed in Zewa operation: ISPR

By APP

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Tuesday conducted an Area Sanitisation Operation in Zewa, Kurram District on reported presence of terrorists where three terrorists were killed during the operation.

During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, an officer, Captain Basit, age 25 years, resident of Haripur and a soldier, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, age 22 years, resident of Orakzai embraced shahadat (martyrdom), said an said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

A cordon and search operation was in progress to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

Previous articleQureshi stresses equitable vaccine distribution to tackle Covid challenges
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Qureshi stresses equitable vaccine distribution to tackle Covid challenges

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing a virtual meeting of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM), hosted by Azerbaijan on Tuesday, stressed the need...
Read more
HEADLINES

Covid-19 pandemic: 35 cases of Delta variant confirmed in Karachi

35 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant confirmed in Karachi alone so far as fears of the fourth wave of the pandemic rise...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ban on TLP unchanged: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet has decided to keep the ban on the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in place, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced...
Read more
NATIONAL

Political recruitments have dismantled Railways: top judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed Tuesday said that the political recruitments have derailed the department of Pakistan Railways. The chief justice gave the dressing-down while...
Read more
NATIONAL

NADRA directs branches to turn away people not coronavirus-vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority on Tuesday directed field offices to turn away people who have refused a Covid-19 vaccine. According to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Delta variant hits country amid fourth wave fears

ISLAMABAD: Concerns of a fourth wave of coronavirus have grown amid the emergence of the Delta variant, a strain of the virus first identified...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Political recruitments have dismantled Railways: top judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed Tuesday said that the political recruitments have derailed the department of Pakistan Railways. The chief justice gave the dressing-down while...

NADRA directs branches to turn away people not coronavirus-vaccinated

Delta variant hits country amid fourth wave fears

Book seized for printing Malala’s picture was confiscated for want of NOC: PCTB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.