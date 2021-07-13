Delta variant hits country amid fourth wave fears

ISLAMABAD: Concerns of a fourth wave of coronavirus have grown amid the emergence of the Delta variant, a strain of the virus first identified in India.

The mutation has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected. Experts say it spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in our bodies.

“The Delta variant is spreading across the country,” a senior official in the National Command and Operation Centre told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

This spread comes despite the positivity ratio, which shot up to 9 percent in May, recently hovering between 2 percent and 4 percent.

Viruses constantly mutate and most changes are not concerning. But there is a worry that some variants might evolve enough to be more contagious, cause more severe illness or evade the protection that vaccines provide.

In the United Kingdom, the variant is now responsible for 90 percent of all new infections. In the US, it represents 20 percent of infections, and health officials say it could become the country’s dominant type as well.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan also called the variant “the biggest concern,” and urged the public to follow safety precautions.

“After a downslide, infections are on the rise again. We fear that the Delta variant could strike Pakistan,” he said in a televised address. “I appeal to the nation to wear masks and take protective measures.”

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, said he had reviewed artificial intelligence models and that in the absence of strong enforcement of health guidelines such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, a “fourth wave could emerge in Pakistan in July.”

‘DISREGARD’ FOR RESTRICTIONS:

Due to the reluctance of some to get Covid-19 shots, the official said, authorities have banned the entry of the unvaccinated to tourist spots, hotels, movie theatres, and other picnic spots during next week’s holiday of Eidul Adha.

“They are also not allowed to enter makeshift cattle markets,” he added, referring to a key venue for the holiday, in which animals are sacrificed and the meat shared with the poor, in remembrance of the Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son.

He added: “We are also prohibiting domestic air travel from August 1 for those who are not getting jabbed.”

Provincial governments in the past warned that people who refuse to get immunized could have their cellphones blocked or salaries withheld.

There are, however, doubts the orders will be implemented due to poor enforcement mechanisms. Last week, Umar lamented that there was a “complete disregard” of the vaccination requirement for those attending indoor weddings and entering indoor restaurants and gyms.

“If the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility & ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down,” he tweeted.

The government has expedited the inoculation drive in the past weeks, and anyone 18 or over is eligible for vaccination. Over 20 million vaccine doses have been administered to date, with a record over 0.5 million shots in the last 24 hours.

For the first time we crossed half a million doses of vaccination yesterday. 5 lakh 25 thousand doses were administered yesterday. Highest ever first dose was also achieved yesterday with 3 lakh 90 thousand first doses administered. The pace will increase further inshallah — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 13, 2021

The government had initially focused on giving shots to older populations and other high-risk groups. However, with the spread of the Delta variant, it is trying to reignite the campaigns by overcoming scepticism about the vaccine and misconceptions that the young do not need a shot.

But only a little more than 4 million people are fully vaccinated.

With 1,590 infections in the last 24 hours, the overall caseload in the country has crossed 976,000 along with more than 22,000 deaths.