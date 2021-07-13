NATIONAL

NADRA directs branches to turn away people not coronavirus-vaccinated

By Staff Report
Policemen guide residents as they line up in a queue outside the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office for new registrations and biometric verification under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Peshawar on May 4, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority on Tuesday directed field offices to turn away people who have refused a Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the notification, 200,000 people visit NADRA centres across the country on a daily basis for identity-related services. While having the vaccine is not compulsory, the branches might require proof that people have been vaccinated before allowing them in.

Many feared that if the agency stops entertaining the non-vaccinated, a large number of people won’t be able to get a vaccination certificate.

It raises questions over whether the government might use immunity passports as a way to get people back into public venues. They are already used by some countries to see whether people have protection against yellow fever or polio.

It merits a mention here that an identity card is a pre-requisite for administering vaccines to the public.

Moreover, National Command and Operation Centre directions regarding precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus are implemented in the centres in letter and spirit.

Staff Report

