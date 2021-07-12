NCOC daily update: 1,808 cases, 17 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported 1,808 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Monday.

The NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the total caseload of confirmed cases reached 975,092, including 913,873 recoveries.

The number of active cases rose to 38,622 who are under treatment across the country, including 2,162 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, 15 more patients died from the pandemic on Sunday, taking the death toll to 22,597.

Punjab is the most affected province of the country with 348,309 infections and 10,822 deaths, followed by Sindh which has reported 347,478 cases and 5,607 deaths so far. Sindh has 24,204 active cases while Punjab has 8,649 active cases.

The NCOC said on its website that Pakistan has administered 19,883,900 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the country, with 3,942,291 people fully vaccinated so far.