NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 1,808 cases, 17 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday reported 1,808 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Monday.

The NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the total caseload of confirmed cases reached 975,092, including 913,873 recoveries.

The number of active cases rose to 38,622 who are under treatment across the country, including 2,162 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, 15 more patients died from the pandemic on Sunday, taking the death toll to 22,597.

Punjab is the most affected province of the country with 348,309 infections and 10,822 deaths, followed by Sindh which has reported 347,478 cases and 5,607 deaths so far. Sindh has 24,204 active cases while Punjab has 8,649 active cases.

The NCOC said on its website that Pakistan has administered 19,883,900 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the country, with 3,942,291 people fully vaccinated so far.

Previous articleItalian joy, English heartbreak after penalty drama
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM decides to relaunch PTI in interior Sindh to give PPP tough time

ISLAMABAD: In a major move, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to open a new front against the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nearly two dozen suspects rounded up in couple’s sexual harassment case

The main suspect, Usman Abrar, along with four other persons is already in custody regarding the couple sexual harassment case, while some 20 to...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTI faces strong challenge from PPP as electioneering enters critical phase in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Campaigning for general election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is in full swing and top politicians are mobilising public support for their candidates....
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister wants people aged above 50 to receive Covid jabs on priority

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development and head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Sunday called for vaccinating people...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI contends SC’s acceptance of review petition closes door for judicial accountability

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, in regard to the Supreme Court’s April decision to accept Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition against its June 19,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistanis among 12 dead, 26 hurt in Turkey bus crash

Twelve people died and 26 others were injured when a bus carrying migrants crashed in eastern Turkey on Saturday night, local media reported, quoting...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.