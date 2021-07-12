World

India’s most populous state seeks to promote two-child policy

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has proposed legislation that aims to discourage couples from having more than two children, becoming the second state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party to make such a proposal.

If Uttar Pradesh were a country, its 240 million people would make it the world’s fifth-most populous, and population density in the northern state is more than double the national average.

Under the state government proposals unveiled on Saturday, couples with more than two children would not be allowed to receive government benefits or subsidies and would be barred from applying for state government jobs.

The bill says that because of the state’s “limited ecological and economic resources at hand, it is necessary and urgent that the provision of the basic necessities of human life are accessible to all citizens”.

Per capita income in Uttar Pradesh is less than half the national average.

While the draft ostensibly seeks to raise awareness over the need to restrain India’s population of 1.34 billion, its subtext reflects a core belief of right-wing Hindu organisations that Muslims are trying to “overtake” Hindus.

The campaign, underpinned by Islamophobia, is being promoted in the real and online worlds.

Facebook posts spread the conspiracy theory that the number of India’s Muslims — currently about 200 million — will at some point surpass the 966 million-strong Hindu population, as WhatsApp groups share messages stirring fear and hatred.

The draft law, which is open for public comments until July, would need to be ratified by state lawmakers.

India, which is expected to overtake China as the world’s most populous country by 2027, does not have a national two-child policy.

The northeastern state of Assam, which is also ruled by Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, last month announced plans for a similar measure that would withhold government benefits from families with more than two children.

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the proposal is partly to control the population growth of the state’s Bengali-speaking Muslims who trace their origins to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Uttar Pradesh, governed by Hindu hardliner Yogi Adityanath, is also home to a big Muslim population.

The state’s draft law includes incentives for two-child couples if one of them opts for voluntary sterilisation, including soft loans for construction or house purchases and rebates on utility bills and property taxes.

Previous articleAfghan special forces moved in on Taliban, only to find they had melted away
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Afghan special forces moved in on Taliban, only to find they had melted away

KANDAHAR: Soldiers from Afghanistan's special forces paused for a short prayer late on Sunday night on a deserted stretch of highway in the southern...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

LONDON: Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Pandemic not over, Johnson warns as England set for rule easing British Prime Minister...
Read more
World

Oman’s Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on first overseas trip

RIYADH: Oman's Sultan visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday on his first official overseas trip since assuming power last year, with talks expected to focus...
Read more
World

‘Experience of a lifetime’: Billionaire Branson achieves space dream

British billionaire Richard Branson flew into space on Sunday aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the “experience of a lifetime”...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistanis among 12 dead, 26 hurt in Turkey bus crash

Twelve people died and 26 others were injured when a bus carrying migrants crashed in eastern Turkey on Saturday night, local media reported, quoting...
Read more
World

Syria’s president decrees 50pc salary hike amid harsh crisis

Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree on Sunday giving hundreds of thousands of civil servants and military members a 50 per cent salary...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan’s soil not being used against Afghanistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said Pakistan’s soil was not being used against Afghanistan and Islamabad expected reciprocation from...

LHC serves notice on government on contempt plea

Flood alerts in Pakistan after heavy rain in occupied Kashmir

Saudi allows Pakistan travellers vaccinated with China shots: reports

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.