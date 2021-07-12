HEADLINES

Govt will take help as required, ‘including the army’s help’, to curb Covid: SAPM

By News Desk

“We will take all administrative help for this as required, including the army’s help,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Monday regarding the incumbent government’s efforts to guarantee compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions to limit the spread of Covid-19.

According to a report by Dawn, SAPM Sultan said while speaking to the media in Islamabad that it was necessary to ensure compliance of current NPIs and the government would make efforts for that through two ways.

The first would be through mass appeal to the nation to follow restrictions such as mask-wearing and avoiding crowds, while the second would be administrative actions to increase compliance, particularly focusing on big cities and tourist destinations.

Moreover, the SAPM stated that smart lockdowns may be used again to control mobility.

Additionally, only vaccinated people will be allowed to visit tourist resorts during the upcoming Eid holidays and this requirement will be “strictly enforced” upon the National Command and Operation Centre and health ministry’s insistence, said Dr Sultan.

The SAPM emphasised that vaccines were a “very important strategy” to combat Covid-19, adding that an ample number of doses were present in the country.

“Around 450,000 vaccines doses were administered yesterday and an additional six million doses are coming.”

SAPM Sultan said vaccination was the only way to “protect our population from Covid-19 spread”.

Moreover, SAPM Sultan in his message today, also said that the Covid-19 positivity rate had increased from two per cent to 4pc in the last few days, reported Radio Pakistan.

He attributed this to the violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures and the presence of Covid-19 variants — particularly the Delta variant that was first discovered in India — which he said were impacting Pakistan’s current epidemic.

“We have shown a lack of care as well but side-by-side, the effect of new virus variants, especially the Delta variant, is appearing in our epidemic.”

Dr Sultan’s statement comes three days after Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the Delta variant was responsible for the looming fourth wave of Covid-19 in Pakistan.

Umar’s warning had come just a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed the worry in a video message over the fourth wave of Covid-19, terming the Delta variant the “biggest concern”.

In his message to the nation, the premier had referred to Afghanistan, Indonesia and other countries hit by the Delta variant and expressed concern over the upward trajectory of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan, just days after they were on the decline.

“We fear the Indian variant could strike Pakistan and as a precautionary measure, we need to adhere to the SOPs,” he had said.

The NCOC has also confirmed the presence of different Covid-19 variants, including the Delta variant, in Pakistan. At least 15 people were diagnosed with the variant in Rawalpindi district last week, according to Divisional Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah. Authorities have recommended smart lockdowns in 10 localities of Rawalpindi from where the Delta variant cases were reported.

