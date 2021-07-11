NATIONAL

Minister wants people aged above 50 to receive Covid jabs on priority

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development and head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Sunday called for vaccinating people in the age group above 50 saying that they are most vulnerable against Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter to make an appeal, the federal minister said that Pakistan has a population of 27.2 million falling under the category of above 50 age group.

“This age group is most vulnerable to serious health effects of covid,” he said while sharing that out of the total population under this category, 5.6 million of them -which accounts for 20.6 percent of this group- so far have received at least a single Covid jab.

“Please encourage all in this age group to vaccinate as soon as possible.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has currently allowed walk-in vaccination for people above the age of 18 in order to increase the vaccination process.

The government has also imposed restrictions on unvaccinated people, including barring their entry at cinemas, restaurants, and marriage halls besides also refusing to allow them to travel abroad.

VACCINE CERTIFICATE MUST FOR TOURISTS:

The NCOC announced on Sunday that Covid-19 vaccine certificate is now a must thing for all tourists going to Gilgit-Baltistanstst, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The apex body to formulate policies for combatting the virus will also set up teams to check the vaccination certificates from the tourists and also form teams to ensure wearing facemasks, observing social distancing and following safety measures in northern areas.

Now all tourists who want to book hotels in the hilly areas for tourism purposes would have to get vaccinated themselves first.

The body also made mandatory vaccination for all staffers and people and attending any gathering like cinemas, restaurants, gyms and wedding halls.

It has been directed to ensure corona SOPs at bus stations, railways stations, intra-city and inter-city transport, mosques and markets. And for this, NCOC issued a check list.

The NCOC also directed the concerned departments to implement SOPs and take stern action against violators.

Previous articlePakistan warns of danger of deploying militias to fight Afghan Taliban
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan warns of danger of deploying militias to fight Afghan Taliban

KABUL: Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul called on the international community to help strengthen Afghanistan's security forces, warning that deploying militiamen to fight the Taliban...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI contends SC’s acceptance of review petition closes door for judicial accountability

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, in regard to the Supreme Court’s April decision to accept Justice Qazi Faez Isa review petition against its June 19,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistanis among 12 dead, 26 hurt in Turkey bus crash

Twelve people died and 26 others were injured when a bus carrying migrants crashed in eastern Turkey on Saturday night, local media reported, quoting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Woman found dead in Lahore’s DHA

LAHORE: A 29-year-old model was found dead at her house in Lahore’s DHA Phase IV, the police said Sunday morning. The victim was unmarried and...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Barren hills turning green’: PM lauds plantation drive’s results

Lauding the incredible results of the Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the plantation drive...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan fails to reap demographic dividend

KARACHI: Pakistan has many introductions – a leading cricketing nation, the land of several defunct civilizations and the sixth most populated country in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Woman found dead in Lahore’s DHA

LAHORE: A 29-year-old model was found dead at her house in Lahore’s DHA Phase IV, the police said Sunday morning. The victim was unmarried and...

‘Barren hills turning green’: PM lauds plantation drive’s results

Pakistan fails to reap demographic dividend

Syria’s president decrees 50pc salary hike amid harsh crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.