World

Covid cases climb as Southeast Asia feels force of Delta variant

By Reuters

JAKARTA: Having escaped the worst when the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year, Southeast Asia is now suffering dramatic rises in deaths and cases, while vaccination shortfalls and highly contagious variants derail containment efforts.

As countries like Britain, Germany and France prepare to remove most remaining restrictions after devastating outbreaks, governments in Southeast Asia are tightening measures, hoping targeted lockdowns will act as circuit-breakers in arresting record jumps in cases and deaths that started rising in May.

Indonesia, the region’s hardest hit and most populous country, recorded more than 38,000 cases on Friday for a second successive day, six times the number a month earlier, in a week when its daily death toll as much as doubled from the start of July.

Authorities extended restrictions to 15 new locations across the archipelago on Friday, hoping to avert the crisis seen on the island of Java, where hospitals are being pushed to the limit, oxygen supplies are low, and four of five designated Covid-19 burial grounds in the capital Jakarta are close to full.

A record 9,180 cases were reported on Friday in Malaysia and a similar number in Thailand, where authorities announced tougher measures in and around the capital Bangkok to slow the spread of the Delta variant, including a curfew, travel curbs, mall closures and limits on gatherings.

Neighbouring Myanmar saw 63 deaths and 4,320 new cases on Friday, both record highs, while Cambodia has seen its highest number of cases and deaths in the past nine days.

Health experts say low testing rates in the most populous countries Indonesia and the Philippines are also likely disguising the full extent of outbreaks, while Myanmar has seen a collapse in testing since February’s coup.

Vietnam’s reputation as a coronavirus success story is under threat, with more cases in the last five days than during the first 14 months of the pandemic, although the record 1,625 cases on Friday were a fraction of those in Indonesia.

Panic-buying preceded Friday’s imposition of movement restrictions in the epicentre Ho Chi Minh City, while the capital Hanoi has announced measures to insulate itself from outbreaks in other regions in the country of 98 million people.

LAGGING BEHIND:

Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia, said the region was struggling to cope with the Delta variant and paying for inconsistencies in strategy, messaging, and enforcement of protocols.

He cited the need to broaden the range of vaccines, noting the dominance of the China’s Sinovac (SVA.O), owing to its vaccine diplomacy when Western brands were unavailable.

“In handling the pandemic at a bigger scale … vaccines can’t stand alone,” he said. “Vaccines need to be diversified. Resources need to be diversified.”

Immunisation rates remain low, with 5.4 percent of Indonesia’s 270 million population fully inoculated, about 2.7 percent of people in the Philippines and 4.7 percent of the population in Thailand. Malaysia has vaccinated 9.3 percent of its 32 million people and has introduced an enhanced lockdown in its capital and industrial belt.

Indonesia and Thailand on Friday said booster shots with mRNA vaccines would be administered to health workers – most of which were given Chinese vaccines like Sinovac – amid concerns about their resistance to variants.

Thailand said the Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) shot would be given to its medical workers, while Indonesia said Moderna (MRNA.O) vaccines would soon arrive for use among health staff.

With a worsening outbreak and worries about the efficacy of vaccines offered locally, appetite has quickly grown in Thailand for mRNA vaccines, which are not available until near the end of the year.

A Thai hospital on Friday said booking slots for 1,800 shots of Moderna’s vaccine were sold in minutes, after it offered it on e-commerce platform Shopee.

Singapore is among the few bright spots, with authorities to soon ease restrictions imposed when the Delta variant was detected, and complete the immunisation of half of the population later this month.

Alex Cook at the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health said the city-state was an exception, with its neighbours far behind.

“This shows the need to redouble global efforts at fair vaccine deployment to ensure higher risk individuals in lower income countries can also be protected,” he said.

Previous articleMessi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa America final
Next articleFire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52, many feared trapped
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Fire at Bangladesh juice factory kills 52, many feared trapped

DHAKA: A massive blaze that killed 52 people in a Bangladesh factory and forced workers to leap for their lives from upper floors set...
Read more
NATIONAL

$650bn SDR allocation to be completed by August-end: IMF MD

WASHINGTON: Welcoming the executive board’s backing for a new $650 billion special drawing rights (SDRs) allocation, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...
Read more
World

Analysis: Biden lost faith in the U.S. mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's frustrations with Afghanistan boiled over more than a decade ago, and they never again eased. On a trip to Kabul in...
Read more
World

Pfizer pushes for third shot as Delta variant drives global outbreaks

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Thursday they would seek authorisation for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine to boost its efficacy, as the Delta...
Read more
World

Taliban capture key border crossing with Iran: spokesperson

KABUL: The Taliban said on Friday they had captured Afghanistan's biggest border crossing with Iran, as the insurgents continued a blistering offensive across the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Taliban say they control 85pc of Afghan territory

MOSCOW: The Taliban said on Friday they now control 85 per cent of Afghanistan's territory as the group mount an offensive amid a US military...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa America final

RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar will line up opposite each other in Saturday's Copa America final looking to end a...

$650bn SDR allocation to be completed by August-end: IMF MD

Analysis: Biden lost faith in the U.S. mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

Pfizer pushes for third shot as Delta variant drives global outbreaks

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.