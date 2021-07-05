Top leadership hints at Indian involvement in terror wave

ISLAMABAD: The top civilian leadership has hinted at possible Indian involvement in the reemergence of terrorist attacks in the country — in particular the recent blast in a Lahore neighbourhood.

On June 23, a powerful blast near the residence of proscribed Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in separate statements, while pointing to an organised “international scheme” said New Delhi was trying to divert attention from its internal affairs by stoking terrorism inside Pakistan.

Speaking to a television programme, Qureshi said Islamabad will expose New Delhi before the international community and will inform them how India was sponsoring militancy in other states.

“We will raise this issue at international forums,” he stressed.

His statement came a day after National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf said that initial investigations into the attack in Lahore have provided concrete evidence of Indian involvement in terrorist activities in the country.

Yusuf, while addressing a joint press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, said the mastermind and handlers of the blast have been identified through forensic analysis of the electronic equipment recovered from the terrorists involved in the incident.

“We have absolutely no doubt that the main mastermind of the blast is an Indian national, who belongs to the Indian intelligence agency RAW,” he said.

When asked about the Kashmir policy of the Bharatiya Janata Party government and the recent meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with pro-India politicians from the held region, Qureshi said that New Delhi had failed the people of the Muslim-majority region and the political elite that met him had expressed anger over the situation in the valley.

“India is experiencing a financial strain, unemployment has soared there [in held Kashmir] and to divert attention from their internal affairs, they are doing this [sponsoring terrorism],” he said.

In Afghanistan, Qureshi said, Islamabad had served its “brothers” in their difficult time and now, it is time for the refugees living in Pakistan to return to their homeland.

‘INTERNATIONAL SCHEME’:

Seperately, Rasheed said that there was an “international scheme” underway to carry out terror activities in major cities and urged strict measures to counter it.

In an interview with a private broadcaster, the minister, when questioned if he had seen evidence linking New Delhi with the Lahore blast and if Indian involvement could be conclusively determined, said: “No doubt [on her involvement].”

People released from prisons abroad were brought to Pakistan and “there is an international scheme to carry out events of terrorism in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad”, Rasheed said.

“India isn’t aware that how well trained our agencies and police are now — these are not institutions from 1978 [or] 1979 — they are employing advanced technology […] we were expecting an attack in Lahore.”

The minister further recalled that “some people among us were talking of resuming trade with India”. “How can we resume trade with them [in such a situation]” he wondered.

He stressed that Pakistan needed to play a “strict, forceful and responsible role” because nothing was more important than her security.

He also pointed out the Indian presence in Afghanistan and observed it was becoming a major problem with “a lot of venom being spewed” and allegations made against Pakistan.

He also pointed out that the blast in Lahore was carried out a couple of days before the decision of the Financial Action Task Force on grey list status and “we were already expecting an incident in Lahore or Karachi.”