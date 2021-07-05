NATIONAL

Pakistan still facing consequences of 1977 coup: Bilawal

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that July 5, 1977, will always be remembered as a black day in the country’s history when a coup under the leadership of then-army chief Gen Ziaul Haq made an impudent attack on the democratic aspirations of the nation.

Bilawal said that on that fateful day — July 5 — the coup had toppled the elected government of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

“It was Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who had united the broken nation of Pakistan after the fall of Dhaka. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had united these broken people under the bonds of the democratic system and strong economic institutions,” he said.

Bilawal said Bhutto supervised the approval of the unanimously adopted Constitution. Bhutto had laid the foundations of the macroeconomy and gave the right of nationality and passport to every person.

Bhutto had snatched the claim to governance from selected people and devolved the power to the people and made them powerful, Bilawal declared.

He was of the view that martial law was the worst attack in the country’s history, the consequences of which the country was still facing after the passage of five decades. The coup sowed the seeds of intolerance, extremism and terrorism in the country and let these negative notions seeped deep into our society.

Bilawal said that Bhutto had united the Ummah and led the Muslim world through his farsighted political acumen. He said the late prime minister confronted two dictators and fought a battle for the rights of the people.

He accepted gallows but refused to budge from his stance, he said.

His daughter, slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto, had fought bravely against the dictatorship after him. He said that Bhuttos’ followers and supporters were made subject to every kind of inhuman torture including lashes, solitary confinement and hanging.

He said the war was still going on between democratic and despotic forces. He stated that Bhutto had warned that give the power to the people, otherwise everything would be destroyed.

Bilawal was of the opinion that these words were true even today as we still were fighting for the survival of democracy in the country. He said the name of Bhutto was still alive while those who inflicted pain and suffering on him were part of the trash of history.

Previous articleAbid Sher Ali’s wife passes away
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Abid Sher Ali’s wife passes away

LAHORE: The wife of former minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Abid Sher Ali has passed away, he announced on Monday. Fatima Ali was suffering...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 1,347 new Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday confirmed 1,347 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Monday. The NCOC said that the number of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM expresses concerns over Afghan situation to Iranian leader

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called Iranian President-elect Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and expressed concern over the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, saying the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farrukh Habib holds open court

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib held an open court on Sunday and listened to the problems of people. Talking to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fissures in PML-N emerge as Maryam barred from attending PDMs Swat rally

ISLAMABAD: It seems as if the grip of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif's over the party affairs is getting stronger as Maryam...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani consulate in Balkh closed as Taliban capture more districts

ISLAMABAD: As insecurity in Afghanistan has escalated, Afghan officials announced the closure of the Pakistani, Iranian and Turkish consulates in Balkh province. The consulates of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

‘Call of duty’: Indonesian bikers brave Covid-19 surge to escort ambulances

DEPOK: Indonesian volunteer biker Sebastian Dwiyantoro and his team have been particularly busy helping ambulances navigate heavy traffic in Jakarta's satellite city of Depok...

Rescuers fight time, weather in Japan landslide; some 80 missing

Epaper – July 5 LHR 2021

Epaper – July 5 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.