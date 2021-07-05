NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: Lowest Covid-19 deaths in five months

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN - 2021/02/03: A Pakistani health worker receives a dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine,at Mayo Hospital in Lahore. The country is still months away from a mass roll-out of vaccines. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 19 deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day toll since February, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The country registered 16 fatalities on February 21, the lowest this year, while 201 deaths were recorded on April 27, the highest since a third virus wave hit the country in March.

The government portal on Sunday registered 1,347 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre data showed.

The NCOC said that the number of overall cases had risen to 963,660, including 907,934 recoveries.

The number of active cases has risen to 33,299 who are under treatment across the country, including 1,894 critical patients admitted to intensive care units in different hospitals.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 19 people on Sunday, taking the overall death toll to 22,427.

Punjab is the most affected province of the country with 346,852 infections and 10,776 deaths, followed by Sindh which has reported 340,902 cases and 5,520 deaths so far.

The NCOC said on its website that Pakistan has administered 17,390,346 Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country, with 3,363,490 persons fully vaccinated so far.

Previous articleWimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from quarter-finals onwards
Next articleAbid Sher Ali’s wife passes away
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Top leadership hints at Indian involvement in terror wave

ISLAMABAD: The top civilian leadership has hinted at possible Indian involvement in the reemergence of terrorist attacks in the country -- in particular the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan still facing consequences of 1977 coup: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that July 5, 1977, will always be remembered as a black day in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Abid Sher Ali’s wife passes away

LAHORE: The wife of former minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Abid Sher Ali has passed away, he announced on Monday. Fatima Ali was suffering...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM expresses concerns over Afghan situation to Iranian leader

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called Iranian President-elect Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and expressed concern over the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, saying the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farrukh Habib holds open court

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib held an open court on Sunday and listened to the problems of people. Talking to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fissures in PML-N emerge as Maryam barred from attending PDMs Swat rally

ISLAMABAD: It seems as if the grip of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif's over the party affairs is getting stronger as Maryam...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Wimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from quarter-finals onwards

LONDON: Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarter-finals onwards as COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Club announced on...

‘Call of duty’: Indonesian bikers brave Covid-19 surge to escort ambulances

Rescuers fight time, weather in Japan landslide; some 80 missing

Epaper – July 5 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.