NCOC daily update: Lowest Covid-19 deaths in five months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 19 deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day toll since February, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The country registered 16 fatalities on February 21, the lowest this year, while 201 deaths were recorded on April 27, the highest since a third virus wave hit the country in March.

The government portal on Sunday registered 1,347 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre data showed.

The NCOC said that the number of overall cases had risen to 963,660, including 907,934 recoveries.

The number of active cases has risen to 33,299 who are under treatment across the country, including 1,894 critical patients admitted to intensive care units in different hospitals.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 19 people on Sunday, taking the overall death toll to 22,427.

Punjab is the most affected province of the country with 346,852 infections and 10,776 deaths, followed by Sindh which has reported 340,902 cases and 5,520 deaths so far.

The NCOC said on its website that Pakistan has administered 17,390,346 Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country, with 3,363,490 persons fully vaccinated so far.