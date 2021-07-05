Another assault on media

Recent events involving the state, its various institutions and the media points towards a deteriorating situation where room for free speech, continues to shrink. Incidents of physical assault, attempted murder and temporary kidnapping of journalists have made the profession of reporting and critical analysis dangerous. Efforts are also afoot to pass a draconian and arbitrary set of laws and regulations that would not only allow the government to control the editorial policies of media outlets but also fine them and jail individuals for noncompliance. In what can only be described as another assault on free media, a prominent working journalist Mr Nadeem Malik has been summoned to appear in front of the FIA’s (Federal Investigation Agency) Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) today to present ‘all relevant information, documents and evidence’ related to a revelatory report he did on his talk show regarding the Arshad Malik case. While Mr Nadeem Malik has made no direct allegations against any particular person in his report, it seems even his vague insinuation of the involvement of a sensitive state agency has caused such an overreaction. As it is, the late Judge Arshad Malik and the investigation surrounding allegations that he was coerced into giving a guilty verdict against former deposed PM Nawaz Sharif, is a controversial matter, one that highlights the systemic problems of judicial corruption and extra constitutional efforts made by certain elements to bring about desired political changes.

Why exactly the matter has gone to the CTW remains unknown as none of the details related to the case that are available suggest the involvement of any terrorist organization or threat to national security. If the FIA has spotted a potential lead in the reporting of Mr Nadeem Malik, perhaps it would be best that they explored it in a more informal way, without issuing a summons that is a clear intimidation tactic and is being condemned by members of the journalist community and opposition political parties alike. There is no legal cover available in Pakistan with regards to source protection but there is a more rational, less threatening way the FIA can conduct this investigation. The withdrawal of the summons and perusal of a less public investigation, one where the environment is made less hostile, would be a good start.