PM didn’t attend national security meeting due to Opp’s reservations: NA Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: A spokesman of the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan did not attend the Thursday’s meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security following the reservations by “some opposition leaders.”

The spokesman dubbed the media report regarding non participation of the prime minister in the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security held on July 1, 2021 as factually incorrect.

“Prime Minister was always willing to attend the meeting of the parliamentary committee and the only reason of his not coming to meeting was reservations conveyed to Assembly Secretariat by some opposition leaders,” the spokesman clarified.